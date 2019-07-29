Around the South Slave

Slave River Paddlefest

Fort Smith

The ever-popular Slave River Paddlefest returns to Fort Smith from Aug. 2 to 5. There will be a treasure trove of events for both kids, and adults going all weekend including instructional clinics, river trips, and friendly competitions.

Events are open to all kinds of craft, including kayaks, canoes, SUPs and voyageur canoes.

Paddlefest also features plenty of activities for spectators, who can watch the white-water events, join in a community feast, learn Dene traditional games, try paddling, or go on a guided hike to learn more about the local area.

The main events happen on the August long weekend, but most paddlers arrive a week or two early, and there will be river trips and clinics happening in the weeks leading up to Paddlefest.

Mackenzie Days

Fort Providence

Mackenzie Days will return to Fort Providence on the August long weekend. The festival was back last year after a five-year hiatus and will be up and running again starting on Thursday afternoon.

The fun continues right through until the August 4.

Thursday will feature a cribbage tournament, fire-feeding ceremony, a fish fry and a mix slo-pitch tournament.

On Friday there will be a parade, the theme this year is Disney. The royal family of the festival will be crowned later in the day.

There will be plenty of other activities happening throughout the weekend and festival headliners Shagnappi Seneca will be performing live on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Story Walks

Fort Smith

The town of Fort Smith will host a story walk for families with children on Aug. 2. The story walk is designed as an innovative way for children to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

Laminated pages from a children’s book are laminated and attached to a tree for people to enjoy in nature. The story for this week is The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The walks will be offered twice during the day, once at from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30 to 3 p.m.