Adjusting to the world of COVID-19

We would like to be able to write something light and cheerful this week as a break from COVID-19.

However, writing about anything else but COVID-19 would seem frivolous and irresponsible at this time.

So once again we will offer some observations on the pandemic sweeping the world, and – as of the time of this writing on March 28 – a disease that has been mercifully limited to just one case in the NWT.

That is some good news, but there is not much other good news about COVID-19.

However, there is some, and we will focus on that to start.

In hard-hit B.C., there is some indication in the number of cases that social distancing, staying at home and other measures against COVID-19, including the oft-mentioned washing of hands, has begun to flatten the curve. That curve is the increase in the number of cases, and flattening said curve means slowing its growth so as not to overwhelm the healthcare system.

That news from B.C. is actually very good news, if the early trend continues into the coming weeks, because it indicates that social distancing, washing hands and the rest can really make a difference. Using just common sense, you know that they can, but seeing it take place is a whole different thing.

It’s encouraging, to say the least.

It can also offer all of us in the NWT some more inspiration that we should continue what we’re doing, at least it appears the vast majority of us.

We have to admit that we’re still getting used to some of the preventative measures in Hay River and the rest of the NWT.

Buying groceries and going to the drugstore – simple everyday things – are now very strange with all the measures put in place for social distancing, including lines on the floor to keep everyone two metres apart at checkout.

It’s actually kind of weird, but we will get used to it, like everyone else.

We understand and agree that everything possible has to be done to protect those still working to provide the essentials of life.

We’ll even accept in this emergency situation – but never get used to it – a checkpoint on Highway 1 to restrict the flow of people into the NWT, except for residents and essential workers.

The free flow of people is one of the things that makes Canada a free country, and limiting that freedom of movement is not something to be done lightly.

Again, people – at least most people – accept it as a temporary measure to fight a deadly virus.

We also accept it, and some of the other emergency measures that government has imposed to fight COVID-19.

However, it is concerning to see government take on such power, even in a time of crisis. The federal and territorial governments have shown indications that they will do just about anything to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

That is encouraging, but worrying at the same time. We hope governments will use their emergency powers wisely.

Right now, they have the support of the people.

After all, extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.