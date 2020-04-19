44 people complete self-isolation in MACA accommodations in Hay River

As of April 15, there were 18 people in GNWT-organized self-isolation centres in Hay River as a preventative measure against the spread of Covid-19.

That was the number reported by Ivan Russell, director of the public safety division with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), in a written response to questions submitted by The Hub.

“Since the public health measures went into effect on the 21st of March, 44 people who were staying in the self-isolation accommodations in Hay River have completed the required 14 days self-isolation and returned home,” Russell reported. “These numbers change daily as new clients arrive and others return home.”

Under the public health order, people entering the NWT must self-isolate for two weeks, either in their own homes – except in smaller communities – or in accommodations provided by MACA in Hay River, Yellowknife, Inuvik and Fort Smith.

For people in GNWT-supported isolation centres, Russell noted meals are delivered to them (or groceries dropped at their door in a few locations) and laundry services have been made available.

MACA does not have a count of the number of individuals whose self-isolation plans allowed them to spend the 14 days at home or with family in Hay River.

Anyone arriving in the NWT must complete a self-isolation plan. Public health officials with the Department of Health and Social Services review the plans.

According to the information provided by Russell, the guidelines for self-isolation either at home or in an isolation centre include avoiding all situations where a person could infect others, such as social gatherings, work, childcare centres, healthcare facilities, grocery stores, restaurants and elsewhere.

A person in self-isolation may go outdoors alone for fresh air, but cannot use a taxi or share a car.

They are not to have face-to-face contact within two metres with anyone while outdoors.

If a person must run an urgent errand, such as to pick up medication, that person is to wear a surgical mask to reduce the risk of spreading infection.

Russell noted that, if members of the public have concerns about compliance, they can be reported to protectnwt@gov.nt.ca or by calling 1-833-378-8297.