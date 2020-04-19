44 people complete self-isolation in MACA accommodations in Hay River

Paul Bickford
As of April 15, there were 18 people in GNWT-organized self-isolation centres in Hay River as a preventative measure against the spread of Covid-19.

Hay River is one of four communities where people returning to the NWT must self-isolate for 14 days. The others are Yellowknife, Fort Smith and Inuvik.
That was the number reported by Ivan Russell, director of the public safety division with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), in a written response to questions submitted by The Hub.

“Since the public health measures went into effect on the 21st of March, 44 people who were staying in the self-isolation accommodations in Hay River have completed the required 14 days self-isolation and returned home,” Russell reported. “These numbers change daily as new clients arrive and others return home.”

Under the public health order, people entering the NWT must self-isolate for two weeks, either in their own homes – except in smaller communities – or in accommodations provided by MACA in Hay River, Yellowknife, Inuvik and Fort Smith.

For people in GNWT-supported isolation centres, Russell noted meals are delivered to them (or groceries dropped at their door in a few locations) and laundry services have been made available.

MACA does not have a count of the number of individuals whose self-isolation plans allowed them to spend the 14 days at home or with family in Hay River.

Anyone arriving in the NWT must complete a self-isolation plan. Public health officials with the Department of Health and Social Services review the plans.

According to the information provided by Russell, the guidelines for self-isolation either at home or in an isolation centre include avoiding all situations where a person could infect others, such as social gatherings, work, childcare centres, healthcare facilities, grocery stores, restaurants and elsewhere.

A person in self-isolation may go outdoors alone for fresh air, but cannot use a taxi or share a car.

They are not to have face-to-face contact within two metres with anyone while outdoors.

If a person must run an urgent errand, such as to pick up medication, that person is to wear a surgical mask to reduce the risk of spreading infection.

Russell noted that, if members of the public have concerns about compliance, they can be reported to protectnwt@gov.nt.ca or by calling 1-833-378-8297.

