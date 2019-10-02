Thom Jarvis supporters pack Kilt and Castle Pub

Supporters of Thom Jarvis, Yellowknife Centre MLA candidate filled the Kilt and Castle Pub following the closure of polls.

Jarvis began greeting supporters and there were about 15 as of 8:30 p.m.

“On edge,” he said when asked how he felt. “The bulk of team, of which there are about five, are out scrutineering at polling stations and several are in transit.

“I was pleased with how the campaign went. We had a small team but it gelled very well and efficient. And a good crew. Everyone worked well together.”