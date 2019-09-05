Thom Jarvis running in Yellowknife Centre

Thom Jarvis, longtime Yellowknifer and economic developer for the Metis Dene Development fund, has thrown his hat into the ring to become MLA of Yellowknife Centre.

Jarvis, resident in Yellowknife Centre, says he feels there is a need for a change in direction in Yellowknife Centre.

“I’ve been encouraged and approached to seriously consider it,” said Jarvis.

“I’m taking a non-partisan and non-ideological approach to the issues we’re facing,” said Jarvis.

“We’ve been fortunate that Yellowknife is a nice and prosperous, safe, pleasant place to live and we’re just starting to see warning signs that we should not take that for granted.”

Jarvis pointed out the “less than rosy” economic forecast and says now is the time to get ahead of it and maintain the city’s high standard of living.

“We’re going to have to do something to revive the mining industry,” said Jarvis.

“Mining is a major economic driver and people might not realize how major it is and the ripple effect it has on the rest of the economy. It’s also a major employer, especially for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.”

Jarvis, if elected, said he would also push for twinning Taltson hydro-electric project with Snare Hydro and make improvements for power infrastructure.

“I think it would do more than any other single green initiative that the government could undertake,” said Jarvis.

The conditions downtown and the city’s social issues are equally important to Jarvis, who is advocating for a more refined approach to how they’ve been addressed.

“The way we’ve been going has produced great first steps such as street outreach with the van, which has produced visible results and needs to be supported but the centre itself is a mixed bag.

“We needed a place and I’ve read the recent report with the recommendations for the future that are spot on that we need further medical staff and counselling services and turn it into a one-stop-service shop for those who can’t navigate the system well,” said Jarvis.

He did say however, that the current location doesn’t has the capacity to take care of that and a larger dedicated building would be required as well the implementation of day programs and on the land programs.

“It’s a good start and we need to start kicking the ball down the field towards the goal,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis will be squaring off against incumbent Julie Green and social activist Arlene Hache in Yellowknife Centre. Their constituency debate will take place on Sept. 11 at William McDonald School Gym at 7:30 p.m.