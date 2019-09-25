SOBERING CENTRE: Don Jaque MLA candidate Thebacha answer Yellowknifer question

(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: All the MLA candidates were asked to comment on the best way forward for the sobering centre in Yellowknife. Go here to see the full question and context.)

I would, as the MLA from Thebacha, support any initiative that helps reduce or stop the ravages of alcohol and drugs and how they impact our society so terribly. As part of that I would welcome any initiative by any group – First Nation or any other – that could offer a potential solution. I would, as the MLA from Thebacha, support any initiative that helps reduce or stop the ravages of alcohol and drugs and how they impact our society so terribly. As part of that I would welcome any initiative by any group – First Nation or any other – that could offer a potential solution.

I know the Salt River First Nation in Thebacha set up a Men’s Shelter and that is part of such a solution.

In particular I think it is barbaric that we need to have women’s shelters to provide safe haven against abusive partners, and too often alcohol is at the base of those problems.

I would happily support any initiative that seeks and implements solutions.