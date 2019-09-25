SOBERING CENTRE: Don Jaque MLA candidate Thebacha answer Yellowknifer question

Bruce Valpy
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: All the MLA candidates were asked to comment on the best way forward for the sobering centre in Yellowknife. Go here to see the full question and context.)
Don Jaque MLA candidate ThebachaI would, as the MLA from Thebacha, support any initiative that helps reduce or stop the ravages of alcohol and drugs and how they impact our society so terribly. As part of that I would welcome any initiative by any group – First Nation or any other – that could offer a potential solution.
I know the Salt River First Nation in Thebacha set up a Men’s Shelter and that is part of such a solution.
In particular I think it is barbaric that we need to have women’s shelters to provide safe haven against abusive partners, and too often alcohol is at the base of those problems.
I would happily support any initiative that seeks and implements solutions.

