Niels Konge is running for MLA in YK Centre

City councillor and business owner Niels Konge has officially filed his paperwork to be a contender for MLA in Yellowknife Centre.

Konge said he was considering throwing his hat into the ring during a city council committee meeting earlier this week but remained tight-lipped about which constituency he would run in.

Now he is listed as running on the Elections NWT site.

He did say in a previous interview that improving cost of living through reducing power prices, social issues involving the city’s sobering centre and day shelter and access to land would be key platform issues.

Konge will now be taking on incumbent Julie Green and candidates Arlene Hache and Thom Jarvis. He and Rommel Silverio are both sitting city councillors who will be running in the election.