CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Jimmy Kalinek, Inuvik Twin Lakes

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?

We pay enough in taxes. Move towards more solar and wind power.

2. How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

Work with the Aboriginal groups of the NWT to negotiate projects. Work with them because there can be a lot more happening if we sit down and see what we can do together to get the ball rolling.

3. Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

A treatment center for all was needed 50 years ago if not longer. So of course I do. It will bring jobs and a place for people to turn to for help. It doesn’t have to be in one place. It can be a program that can happen in more then one community or the city.

Then follow up services to help them stay on track to Independence.