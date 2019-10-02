Grand Chief Mackenzie hosts drumming and tobacco feeding ceremony

Grand Chief George Mackenzie held a drumming and tobacco feeding ceremony with elders and supporters of Patrick Scott in the parking lot of Birchwood Coffee K’o.

Mackenzie said like the drum attracts attention and people, he hopes that it attracts votes for Scott.

About 20 people, including friends and family of Scott attended the event.

Scott’s wife Gabrielle also said that it is in traditional teachings that leaders must help those in most need and said this is why Scott is running.

Among the people in attendance were Green Party federal candidate Paul Falvo.