EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Scott accuses former health minister of campaign sabotage

Failed Great Slave candidate Patrick Scott is accusing former health minister Glen Abernethy of disclosing private medical information that was used to undermine his campaign.

The accusation comes in the form of a letter, which Scott called a “draft,” which appeared in Yellowknifer‘s mailbox on Friday. Scott’s letter, written after the Oct. 1 territorial election, accuses Abernethy of sharing information about a medical diagnosis with Scott’s sole challenger for the seat, Katrina Nokleby, who ultimately won and is now sitting on cabinet as minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment and Infrastructure.

Abernethy served as Great Slave MLA for three terms — the last two in cabinet where he served as health minister — before announcing Aug. 11 that he would not be seeking re-election. He subsequently announced his support for Nokleby during the election to replace him.

Subscribers can read the full story about the letter and its revelations here.