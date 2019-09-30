CHERISH WINSOR: Kam Lake: Disclosing premier and cabinet vote

After Nahendeh incumbent Shane Thompson announced Thursday that, if re-elected, he would support Jackson Lafferty, MLA for Monfwi, as premier, NNSL media sent the following question by email to all 58 candidates in the NWT election:

“Currently, MLAs choose premier and cabinet in a secret ballot vote. Some Northerners have expressed reservations about this practice, calling it undemocratic.

If elected, will you publicly disclose who you will vote for to be premier and on cabinet before the vote in the legislative assembly?”

ANSWER: Yes, I will publicly disclose my votes for cabinet and premier.

Consensus government relies on the ability of 19 people to work together. It also requires a relationship of trust be formed between a member and their constituents. During the life of the 19th assembly, I’d like to see our governance structure modified to remove cabinet solidarity and allow constituents to select a premier.