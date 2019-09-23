CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Steve Norn, Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh 

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?

I am not supportive of the carbon tax. People in our communities feel they are being unfairly penalized by the tax; this will result in higher cost of living. We need to consider our most vulnerable populations (our elders, low income families, students, etc.) any time we implement any type of tax.

Our ancestors taught us to respect the land and wildlife. Many of us in the North still carry on these practices. Ni Hadi Xa programs and programs alike are great examples of our people utilizing traditional knowledge and western science to protect and care for our land and environment.

Our water and land protectors are out monitoring and testing in all seasons. We’ve always been taught to respect the land and water and now it’s of the utmost importance.

We need to take charge and further support our people in these types of endeavours.

How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

We must be innovative in keeping our economy afloat as our diamond mines are entering their closing cycles. We need to increase investments in the tourism industry. I feel that this industry has a lot more to offer and can further improve our economy by bringing in money from outside the north.

Mining operations are leaving the north because of high operational costs; this indirectly affects people in our riding who then see job loss, and financial strain. We need to continue to keep these businesses here in the North and finding incentives for them to remain in the territory. I plan to support business in the North wherever I can.

In my riding, there are two new developments with the Taltson Hydro and the Slave Lake Geological Corridor that will need to be discussed. If I am elected, I would like to work with all those involved to ensure that the NWT will benefit from these types of projects. As leaders, we need to always look at ways in making sure revenue remains in the North.

Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

Throughout my campaign I have stated we are in need of a treatment centre, with trained qualified experts, who can deal with intergenerational trauma and residential school survivors.

We also need to blend this with indigenous based treatments, which would include working with elders, using traditional medicine, land-based activities such as camping, hunting, and fishing. Teaching people the way of the land, away from Yellowknife. This is something that is necessary and an issue that needs to be met head on from different fronts.

Aside from a treatment centre, we also need support after treatment. Aftercare and follow up plans are a necessary part of helping people heal. We need to ensure the people we treat do not go back into their communities and relapse.