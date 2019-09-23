CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Shane Thompson, Nahendeh  

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

I did not agree with the carbon tax, however I supported the made in the NWT over the Federal Government Plan. Yes I would be supportive of repealing our act if the next Federal Government does not support it moving forward.

In dealing with climate change, I would like to see the GNWT develop more green projects, such as geothermal, LNG, solar and other creative ways to reduce the demand on diesel. It is essentially about working with the communities to come up with a plan that meets their needs as well as using modern technology to enhance existing systems we currently have in place. We have a perfect example in the community of Fort Providence where SSI Energy has developed a system using modern technology to reduce the use of diesel fuel and utilize the waste heat for their business.

Making homes more energy efficient which includes increased funding to the Arctic Energy Alliance. The 18th Assembly has increased their budget to enhance the work they are currently doing. I look at the success they have had in the small community of Jean Marie River, where they helped the Band and homeowners become more energy efficient.

How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

Here are three areas I would work on moving forward in the 19th Assembly.

I believe contracts need to be awarded to Northern contractors for the economy to grow and flourish in the North. Northern contractors provide employment for Northers and skills development. These contractors are invested not only in the local economy but in our communities as a whole, as many of the contractors are residents themselves. BIP needs to be addressed to level the playing field with southern companies.

We need creative ways to enhance tourism outside of the larger centers. Northerners offer a rich and diverse cultural and traditional perspective and experience, coupled with the incredible untouched landscape that few people have the pleasure of enjoying. Unfortunately, the larger centers are the only places many of our tourists visit due to the undeveloped Northern tourism industry.

I believe the utilization of green energy products would enhance the local economy. If you look at geothermal, not only does it operate the power plant but the heat can be used to heat buildings and greenhouses we build that will allow us to grow our own food. This would create more employment opportunities, careers, lower the cost of living in the community and make the community more self-sufficient.

Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

Yes I would. We have a number of great ideas and NGOs moving forward on this very idea. I have written a letter of support for one as per their request. It is about all of us working together for the betterment of all residents.