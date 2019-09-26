CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Sallie Ross, Inuvik Twin Lakes

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

Our northern environment is being severely impacted by the effects of climate change at an alarming rate.

As a government, the GNWT must collaborate with researchers and climate change experts to study how climate change is affecting our environment and support the development of a strategic plan to slow these changes.

Many of our communities are already feeling the impacts of climate change.

One of the biggest impacts of climate change felt by communities is failing infrastructure.

Inuvik is currently experiencing a huge shortage of public housing availability and part of that is due to difficulties with maintaining units that have been damaged by the thawing ground. People are desperate for suitable living spaces, and sustainable and innovative housing designs and building practices are what will make those spaces a reality.

How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

Key to sustainable economy is to diversify. Inuvik has a growing tourism sector but service sector has actually shrunk. There are limited options for hospitality and entertainment services for our community members or visitors, especially after 6 p.m. There are many opportunities for small businesses to be developed and be successful in the current environment.

The GNWT has many programs and services accessible for business owners to help them open a new business or expand on their existing services.

Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

Being that I was employed as a Registered Nurse for 12-plus years then with my work with the Income Security Program, I believe that mental health and addictions are the biggest issues in my riding.

We need to provide our people with a viable option for culturally appropriate dual-diagnosis treatment and aftercare in our community. When I talk about dual-diagnosis I am referring to treatment that not only tackles the addiction aspect but also the underlying cause of addiction (residential school trauma, family violence, sexual assault, etc).

We know that the current system is not working for the majority of people who access it. It is crucial to the future generations of our families that we deal with our issues now and begin creating the foundation for healthier generations to come.