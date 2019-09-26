CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Rommel Silverio, Kam Lake

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

The NWT must follow its commitments to carbon pricing however I hope and support the next Assembly to review the decision and repeal if necessary.

To help combat climate change, the government should commit to ensuring less dependence on fossil fuels for energy thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transition towards the use of green alternatives or renewable energy.

Educating people about climate change, what are the causes, and its effects that we see now, and what are yet to come and building capacity and resilience in the communities are important.

The Taltson hydro-electric expansion will give us a greener source of power to help reduce carbon emissions.

How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

The NWT will never achieve its economic potential without a significant federal investment in a Slave Geological Province road. New mines in the SGP would create demand for power, which would then in turn justify an expansion of hydroelectric power infrastructure. Without that extra demand for power, it may be unrealistic for the GNWT to obtain funding for hydro expansion – so in my opinion the road has to come first.

Focus on population growth, make the NWT more attractive for people to reside here.

A polytechnic university in the Northwest Territories is definitely needed. This will create more jobs and options for students so they don’t need to leave home for school. While I don’t think infrastructure in other communities should be abandoned, it should be clear to all that, going forward, investments in a Yellowknife headquarters are the best use of scarce resources.

Only in Yellowknife does a new polytechnic university have a hope of attracting the international students and outside investment needed to make this work.

Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

Yes. I support the development of an alcohol strategy, the establishment a medical detox center and management of alcohol program. Also, I will continue to advocate for the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation (AIWF) in receiving funding from the federal and territorial government. The AIWF provides support Indigenous wellness and culture.