CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Robert Hawkins, Kam Lake

At this point, the federal law is in place and until the next election is decided, it is impossible to speculate what will happen next.

That said, I, like many Northerners, am concerned about the impact climate change has been having, and the fact is, I agree more can be done. However, I am equally concerned that the roll-out of the federal carbon tax was simply more than the everyday NWT family and business can handle because of the significant cost of living northerners already have.

We are well positioned to take immediate and progressive steps by updating heating sources to all public buildings, offer expanded incentive programs directly to homeowners & businesses through energy efficiency upgrades and through the federal infrastructure program. We could expand the Taltson Hydro dam to help reduce the usage of diesel.

Are there ways to revisit this problem, to reach the same goals? I think so.

I say this because I don’t believe the last government looked hard enough at the other options through renewable technologies that would have helped the NWT make a positive impact, such as solar and wind. All of these can be supported with federal dollars through their infrastructure programs.