CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Randal Sibbeston, Nahendeh

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.
Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.
The three questions are:
- What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?
- How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?
- Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?
1. What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?
The carbon tax is bad for the North and I disagree with it. The GNWT is not a combat oriented organization so I don’t advise we “combat” climate change.
Harmony and balance must be restored.
2. How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?
I intend to improve the economy by providing certainty on land and resource issues, promoting the North and developing tourism and industrial infrastructure.
3. Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?
I would support a treatment centre especially now that the GNWT is profiting from the sale of addictive substances. Some of that money should be earmarked for education and treatment.