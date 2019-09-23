CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Paul Betsina, Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

In all honesty this was put in place by the previous government. I will make it my priority to know and understand the entire carbon tax and how it will effect my people.

One of my communities in my riding relies heavily on fossil fuel generation. It needs to benefit them in the long run. The GNWT needs to play a part in climate change.

Over 20 communities in the North rely on fossil fuel generation for their power needs.

We need to look at alternative energy sources and subsidize them heavily with the federal government as well. Solar, wind, and pellet boilers. We can train our people to install and maintain the systems. That is a spin off for this.