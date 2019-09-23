CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Patrick Scott, Great Slave

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

1. What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?

The carbon tax is a small step that no-one likes.

Clawing back the carbon tax on home heating will give temporary relief to Northerners.

The issue is bigger than carbon tax – the question is how do we reduce our use of fossil fuels when we are almost totally reliant on them for transportation and heating. Our goal must be to have an action plan to replace fossil fuel usage with renewable resources and subsidize families to make those changes.

Let’s make the carbon meaningless.

2. How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

All the talk is about economic diversification. Basically I agree.

There must be multiple actions taken – a Polytechnic University with satellite campuses is a first step.

It will create a whole different economy that will continue to grow. For future resource extraction projects have licensing requirements that require at least 75% of their employees live int he NWT.

This will keep income tax dollars earned in the NWT in the NWT and help build small business through the domino spending effect.

Improve the building code requirements for mining operations so they are more energy efficient. We could also explore more efficient and better ecological forms of transportation.

Developing a green economy including rebuilding the caribou herds through effective management and protection will provide renewed food security and reduce costs. Community greenhouses.

3. Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?



GNWT has closed at least three treatments programs in the last decade. We not only need treatment facilities we need more and accessible mental health programs.

The Legislative Assembly must become proactive to ensure there are multiple services for those impacted by addictions, including support services for families struggling with family member who are addicted. We need to develop meaningful employment opportunities, including mentoring, that provide income while on other assistance programs.

Reintegration into community life is a critical step int he recovery journey.

The reconciliation of persons requires each of us to be engaged in our own healing journey and to learn from each other as we recreate healthy communities.