CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Niels Konge, Yellowknife Centre

Simon Whitehouse
Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

  1. What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?
  2. How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?
  3. Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?
    Niels Konge, MLA candidate for Yellowknife Centre

    We need to reduce our carbon (emissions), but I don’t think a tax in the North is the way to do it.  Green energy costs money to do, we should continue to provide incentives for solar, more efficient space heaters.  And NTPC should have to have heat capture on all its generators.  These could heat greenhouses, to help with food security.

  How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?The NWT and Nunavut Chamber of mines lays out several things we should do to improve the environment around mining.  The first thing is work to settle land claims.  This will provide certainty, not just for mines, but most importantly for the Indigenous governments.Reduce duplication of permitting.

    Then for more local opportunities the GNWT needs to transfer the Commissioners land to the municipalities.

  Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?Yes.
Simon Whitehouse
