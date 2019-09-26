CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Lila Fraser Erasmus, Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? I would have to do more research in this area of the carbon tax.

Yes the NWT should absolutely should play a part in combating climate change and I believe firmly that we need to turn to the Elders in the communities and work together to find solutions.

How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

I would work with the communities on projects they see as important to invest in and take their direction on how to move forward. My whole platform is based upon empowering communities so I don’t presume to know what they want. The communities so far have indicated exploration on areas of Logging, Fishing and Tourism.

Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

Yes I would. I would talk to the communities about how to best support our people to heal and move forward based upon their direction. So far all the communities have indicated they would like healing camps of some sort which are led by community Elders and leaders.