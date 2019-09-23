CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Jan Vallillee, Yellowknife North

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

I will not respond to a question based on speculation, so I will not comment on the carbon tax issue. It’s already been approved by this assembly.

The NWT needs to play a vital role in combating climate change. We can lead the nation seeing as the North is impacted most. Embracing cleaner technologies is the first step so GNWT needs to step up to the plate and start offering better incentives so a majority of citizens can migrate to cleaner energy. At present, only a small percentage of residents can afford this.

Any new infrastructure must include green energy technology, solar, wind, high efficiency wood and wood pellet stoves and boilers.

We have to start capturing our wasted heat (power plant for example) and repurpose it for other uses.

If Taltson is not approved by the First Nations, I would recommend building smaller scale hydro plants for multiple communities, along with wind & solar technologies. Batteries are becoming so much more efficient.

We also need to be able to provide better incentives for home renovations to improve energy efficiencies.

How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

We need to transfer land over to the City to encourage more small business growth and construct low rent apartments.

No new territorial taxes.

More incentives for energy efficient renovations.

Proceed with the polytechnic university, provided there is a complete wing dedicated to Indigenous learning programs. We also need to ensure certification programs embrace the Indigenous learning, such as Teach Education and Community Care Give.

But, we first need a survey of existing students at the high school to see if there is an interest. We can’t depend on just foreign students and adult learners.

We also need to ensure there is an on-site licensed day care for single parents.

An arts center with half the art display dedicated to indigenous arts.

Allow private sector to sell cannabis and allow for certified growers at a larger scale.

Streamline the exploration development through to construction process by performing a LEAN exercise. Once changes to process, without affecting cultural and environmental stewardship, have been made, start promoting the NWT as a mining friendly Territory. We must partner with the indigenous government to sell this and have an epic video demonstrating the vast potential of mining in the North. We could engage with northern videographers and film makers.

There are more ideas in my platform on my website. Unfortunately, with only two days to prepare for this questionnaire, I’ve no time to provide a full list.

Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

At present, I would lean towards supporting a secondary recovery center, in addition to on the land recovery. The GNWT is at it’s maximum debt limit and there are so many vital capital projects that are needed. I would fully support a comprehensive treatment center in the assembly after this.

Presently, individuals needing treatment can be sent to treatment-specific centers down south, i.e. alcohol, opiate, female, male, indigenous, LGBTQS2, etc. We do not have the capacity, at present, to operate and, most importantly, staff a comprehensive treatment facility. The North needs a comprehensive facility, not a half model, so this should be looked at within the next 6 years.

We would achieve greater success if we have a halfway house/secondary recovery center with many on the land treatment options. We need to ensure there are culturally appropriate mechanisms in place for individuals. Employment assistance during recovery is a must. Start with part-time only so as not to overwhelm clients and allow them more time to continue to focus on counselling and therapy. I would also encourage a fitness room to allow people to ensure the physical well being is being addressed, unless this facility partners with an existing fitness facility in town.

Essentially better chance for success and more economically viable to only build a halfway house at this stage, not in the downtown core, nor by the uptown liquor store. Reduces the level of temptation and allows for a greater chance to succeed.

Second stage in 4-6 years post opening of hallway house, a new comprehensive treatment center as mentioned earlier.