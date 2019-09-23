CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Hughie Graham, Range Lake

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories? 1. What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?

I believe that the NWT should not being paying carbon tax, especially in a jurisdiction with so few or no alternatives.

I believe we must work to get our communities off of diesel generated power.

We need northern innovation for northern problems. A great reason to have a new Aurora College in Yellowknife sponsoring research in different energy generation, whether it be wind, solar, nuclear, hydro, natural gas or other solutions.

How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

I immediately would advocate for access to land and an increase in the Mineral Incentive Program. Land Claims need to be settled so that GNWT can work with their Indigenous Partners to take advantage of exploration. I would advocate for infrastructure construction such as the Slave Geological Province road and Taltson Hydro Expansion with the Federal Government participating in a meaningful.

Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

I would. I believe that we should have an Indigenous based addiction treatment centre in the Northwest Territories and that it should be open to all peoples to come north for healing. It should be self sustaining and could be a revenue generator while healing people.