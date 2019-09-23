CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Gaeleen MacPherson, Yellowknife South

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

The purpose of the carbon tax is to drive changed behaviours that result in decisions that reduce our overall carbon footprint.

It is ill-conceived to have the carbon tax implemented in this part of the country where alternative energy sources are not readily available that would reduce reliance on diesel for energy.

At the moment, if we repeal, the Federal government will put in place their own backstop plan, which would be more costly than the GNWT’s carbon pricing scheme. If the Liberal government is defeated though and the Conservatives indeed overturn the carbon pricing scheme across the country, then I would support repealing it here in the NWT.

I would ensure, however, that as a government we look at funding important alternative energy projects such as Talston, but also community-specific initiatives and projects undertaken by the private sector that work at achieving carbon reduction and green energy growth across the territory.