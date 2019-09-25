CANDIDATE ANSWERS – Don Jaque, Thebacha

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

1. What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?

I support the idea of the carbon tax as the most effective form of curbing emissions by industries, but I do not accept the fact that it raises the cost of living in the NWT.

Taxes on the price of gas and oil may be rebated to consumers, but what of the increased cost of food and goods due to higher transportation costs?

The carbon tax – how it is applied and the outcomes – must be revisited and carefully analysed.

2. How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

The number of NWT mines is currently decreasing, which is a problem with no easy answer. I would facilitate discussions between government and industry leaders on how best to encourage more exploration.

But the community economies have to be strengthened. I would strive to see improvements in that.

And the process underway of Yellowknife cannibalizing the community economies to benefit its own because of worry over diamond mine closures has to be halted.

3. Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

Yes Any additional addictions treatment solutions would be good, and Indigenous government involvement would contribute to success.