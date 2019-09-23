CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Dez Loreen, Inuvik Boot Lake

By
Simon Whitehouse
-
27

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

  1. What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?
  2. How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?
  3. Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

 

  1. What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?
Dez Loreen, MLA candidate for Inuvik Boot Lake

I don’t believe we should be paying more on already expensive gas and fuel for our homes. I am against the carbon tax and would like to see more solar options for communities who are ready to implement more panels. 

  1. How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

I want to access the on shore natural gas fields in the Beaufort Delta and bring more jobs to the region. I also want to lower the price of legal weed in the Territory and see it privatized to give northerners a chance to create a cannabis industry in the arctic. 

  1. Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories? 

We absolutely need a local homegrown treatment centre to see real success with our people.  

Simon Whitehouse
Simon Whitehouse came to Yellowknife to work with Northern News Services in 2011. He came from Prince Edward County, Ont., and obtained his journalism education at Algonquin College and the University of Ottawa. Working in Yellowknife, he covers education-based stories and general news but has also taken other beats in the past, including city hall and entertainment. He is a champion of the printed word and the importance of newspapers. As a board member of the United Way NWT and Rotary True North, he believes in the importance of civic engagement and community building. He spends his spare time with his boxer Sharona. Simon can be reached at (867) 766-8295 and editorial@nnsl.com.

