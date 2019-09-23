CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Dez Loreen, Inuvik Boot Lake

Our editorial board has put together three questions for all MLA candidates and acclaimed members seeking public office as part of our coverage of the 2019 territorial election.

Over the remainder of the campaign, we will publish responses on our website.

The three questions are:

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change? How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy? Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

What is your position on the carbon tax and would you repeal it if the Liberal government is defeated in the federal election? How should the NWT play a part in combating climate change?

I don’t believe we should be paying more on already expensive gas and fuel for our homes. I am against the carbon tax and would like to see more solar options for communities who are ready to implement more panels.

How do you as an MLA intend to improve the economy?

I want to access the on shore natural gas fields in the Beaufort Delta and bring more jobs to the region. I also want to lower the price of legal weed in the Territory and see it privatized to give northerners a chance to create a cannabis industry in the arctic.

Would you support an Indigenous-based addictions treatment centre in the Northwest Territories?

We absolutely need a local homegrown treatment centre to see real success with our people.