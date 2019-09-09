A plethora of election forums set for Yellowknife area

Want to meet the candidates in the NWT Territorial General Election in the Yellowknife area?

There are several opportunities to listen to what the incumbent MLAs and candidates have to say in a variety of forums, each with a specific perspective.

Here is a list of events, complete as of Sept.9:

The NWT Chamber of Commerce and NWT & NU Chamber of Mines All Candidates Forum at the Northern United Place Auditorium.

Sept. 10: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Frame Lake; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Great Slave; 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Kam Lake

Sept. 11: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monfwi (incumbent Jackson Lafferty was acclaimed); 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Range Lake; 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh

Sept 12: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Yellowknife Centre; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Yellowknife North; 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Yellowknife South

All forums will be live streamed on the NWT Chamber’s Facebook page

Alternatives North, Ecology North and the Northern Federation of Labour.

Sept. 17, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Frame Lake/ Great Slave/ Range Lake/ Yellowknife Center

Sept 18, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Kam Lake/ Yellowkife North/ Yellowknife South

Yellowknife Catholic Schools, YK1 and Commission scolaire francophone Territoires du Nord-Ouest (CSFNTO) all-candidates educational forum.

Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Ecole St. Patrick High School gymnasium.

This forum will allow our Yellowknife Board of Education Districts an opportunity to ask MLA candidates questions related to issues in education specific to Yellowknife.

Open NWT is holding constituency-based approach to election debates. Each Yellowknife constituency will be the focus of an individual debate style forum between candidates. These events will feature questions and concerns on topics related directly to the constituency and most importantly, will allow voters to hear what makes candidates different from one another.

Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Frame Lake, École William McDonald School gym

Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kam Lake, N.J. MacPherson School gym

Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m Yellowknife North, Weledeh Catholic School gym

Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Range Lake, Range Lake North School Atrium

Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Yellowknife Centre, J.H. Sissons School gym

Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Yellowknife South, NJ MacPherson School gym

Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Great Slave, École Sir John Franklin School gym

These Open NWT events will be live streamed and video recorded.