Tuition costs can be a major barrier to higher learning for some NWT and Nunavut residents, so scholarships and grants are a tremendous reward.

There are many avenues for Northern applicants. Below is a list of numerous scholarships available to students North of 60. Those interested in applying should contact the organization offering the awards to get full details.

We have so many scholarships we are posting them in groups, this is the first group!

NWT

NWT Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Program

Value: Up to $2,500

Available: As many as four

Organization: NWT Chamber of Commerce

Eligibility: Applicants must be NWT students attending an accredited post-secondary education institution full-time enrolled in a business program and intending to return to work in the NWT after studies are completed.

Deadline: July

UNW – Josie Gould Scholarships

Value: $3,000 full-time/$1,000 part-time

Available: 8 full-time/6 part-time

Organization: Union of Northern Workers

Eligibility: UNW members and their relatives are eligible to apply.

Deadline: June 29, 2018

Smitty Muyers Memorial Scholarship Fund

Value: up to $1,000

Available: Varies

Organization: Yellowknife Elks Lodge #314

Eligibility: Applicants must be Canadian citizens or a landed immigrant and a resident of Yellowknife, Ndilo, Dettah, Behchoko or the Ingraham Trail and enrolled in a recognized post-secondary institution.

Applicants above the age of 25 must be members of good standing in either the Yellowknife Elks Lodge #314 or Yellowknife Royal Purple #143.

Deadline: August 15

Marion Slaven Memorial Scholarship Fund

Value: up to $1,000

Available: Varies

Organization: Yellowknife Royal Purple #143

Eligibility: Applicants must be Canadian citizens or a landed immigrant and a resident of Yellowknife, Ndilo, Dettah, Behchoko or the Ingraham Trail and enrolled in a recognized post-secondary nursing or medical program. Applicants above the age of 25 must be members in good standing of either the Yellowknife Elks Lodge #314 or Yellowknife Royal Purple #143.

Deadline: August 15

Northwest Territories Power Corporation Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One per community that the power corp. services

Organization: Northwest Territories Power Corporation

Eligibility: Applicants must be high school graduates of the NWT and enrolled in a post-secondary institution.

Deadline: Contact the power corp.

KeTe Whii/Procon Joint Venture Scholarship

Value: TBA

Available: TBA

Organization: KeTe Whii and Procon Joint-Venture

Eligibility: Applicants must be beneficiaries of the Lutsel K’e Dene Band, Tlicho Government or the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and be enrolled full time in a post-secondary educational institution.

Deadline: Contact Det’on Cho Corporation

Dr. Pierre Lessard Education Award

Value: $2,000

Available: Varies

Organization: Stanton Territorial Health Authority

Eligibility: The award is for health-care professionals who have lived and practised in the NWT for a minimum of three years and intend to return to the North to continue to work after completing studies, with a preference given to study in obstetrics/gynecology.

Deadline: December

Don Jossa Architectural Scholarship Award

Value: $1,500

Available: Up to three

Organization: NWT Association of Architects

Eligibility: NWT high school graduates, or students in their final year of high school, who have a minimum of four years of schooling in the NWT and will be pursuing architectural studies.

Deadline: April 1

Linda Gray Memorial Award

Value: $500

Available: Two

Organization: The Tree of Peace Friendship Centre

Eligibility: Applicants must be Indigenous residents of Yellowknife, Dettah or Ndilo and attending a post-secondary institution in the fall.

Deadline: June

Royal Canadian Legion Alberta-NWT Command Bursary

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Royal Canadian Legion

Eligibility: For any person “who is serving or has honorably served,” or their dependents. Based on financial need and satisfactory academic achievement.

Deadline: March 15

Sport North Scholarship

Value: $1,000 to $1,500

Available: Multiple

Organization: Sport North

Eligibility: Applicants must have either completed one year of school in the NWT or be a mature student who has lived in the NWT for five years, have shown commitment to the development of sport and have completed the first year of post-secondary education in the field of education, sport, administration, recreation or sport sciences.

Deadline: Aug. 15

Akaitcho Territory Government Scholarships

Value: $1,000

Available: 10

Organization: Akaitcho Territory Government

Eligibility: Applicants must be Dene First Nation Treaty 8 members of Lutsel K’e, Deninu Kue, Yellowknife or Smith’s Landing and enrolled in full-time studies at an approved post-secondary institution.

Deadline: September

Marilyn Sanderson Memorial Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Akaitcho Territory Government

Eligibility: Applicants must be a Dene First nation Treaty 8 member registered to the five Akaitcho Dene First Nations, pursuing post-secondary education or training within the First Nation in business management or accounting and intending to return to the First Nation community for employment.

Deadline: September

Bessie Silcox Scholarship for Dene Students

Value: $500

Available: One

Organization: Dene Nation

Eligibility: Applicants must be Dene students enrolled in post-secondary education and pursing a career in business and administration, education or social services.

Deadline: Open year-round

Chief George Kodakin Environment Scholarship

Value: $500

Available: Two

Organization: Dene Nation

Eligibility: Applicants must be of Dene descent and enrolled in a post-secondary education program in the science, environment or resource management fields.

Deadline: Open year-round

Danny Bodvarson Scholarship

Value: $1,500

Available: One

Organization: NWT Aboriginal Golf Association

Eligibility: Applicants must be aboriginal NWT residents enrolled in post-secondary education, pursue excellence in sport and enjoy and promote music.

Deadline: Oct. 31

Dehcho Divisional Education Council Scholarships

Value: $1,000

Available: Five

Organization: Dehcho Divisional Education Council

Eligibility: Applicants must have lived in the Deh Cho region and attended a Deh Cho school. They must be enrolled in a full-time post-secondary education program.

Deadline: Open year-round

Stephen Hamilton Rowan Memorial Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: Varies depending on funding

Organization: Dehcho Divisional Education Council

Eligibility: Applicants must have attended a Deh Cho school and be enrolled in a post-secondary program.

Deadline: January

Dehcho First Nation Annual Scholarships

Value: $1,000 to $2,000

Available: Multiple

Organization: Dehcho First Nation

Eligibility: Applicants must be Dehcho First Nation members pursuing education in Dene traditional knowledge, aboriginal language, aboriginal governance, athletics, business, early childhood education, engineering, computer science, fine arts/performing arts, medicine, short-term courses, social work or teaching.

Deadline: July 31

Phoebe Nahanni Memorial Scholarship

Value: $12,000 (multi-year)

Available: One

Organization: Dehcho First Nation

Eligibility: Applicants must be Dehcho Dene descendants pursuing a doctorate, masters or undergraduate degree in the natural sciences, law or political science.

Deadline: July 31

Mary Cazon Memorial Award

Value: $3,000

Available: Two

Organization: Dehcho First Nation

Eligibility: Awarded annually to two Dehcho Dene post-secondary students pursuing studies in environmental sciences, health and wellness and/or naturopathy.

Deadline: July 31

Mitch Landry (Corbeau) Memorial Award

Value: $3,000

Available: Two

Organization: Dehcho First Nation

Eligibility: Awarded annually to two Dehcho Dene post-secondary students pursuing studies in environment and resource management, humanities/social sciences, aboriginal languages and/or linguistics.

Deadline: July 31

Albertine Rodh Memorial Award

Value: $3,000

Available: Two

Organization: Dehcho First Nation

Eligibility: Awarded annually to two Dehcho Dene post-secondary students pursuing studies in native studies, women/gender studies, political science and/or education.

Deadline: July 31

MSS Ltd. Nursing Bursary

Value: $1,500

Available: Two

Organization: MSS Ltd.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in the NWT Nursing program through Aurora College.

Deadline: August 15

Norman Wells Operations Sahtu Indigenous Scholarship

Value: $3,500 per year for college or technical school; $4,500 per year for university

Available: Varies

Organization: Imperial Oil Resources

Eligibility: Applicants must be Sahtu beneficiaries and must be registered in full-time studies. Enrolment in a discipline relevant to the oil and gas industry at a recognized educational institution is considered a priority.

Deadline: Aug. 31

Sahtu Renewable Resources Board Scholarships

Value: $2,000 for first year, $2,500 for second year, $3,500 for third and fourth year, $5,000 for graduate studies

Available: Ongoing

Organization: Sahtu Renewable Resources Board

Eligibility: Applicants must be Sahtu Dene or Metis or an NWT resident who completed at least two years of their high school education in the Sahtu Settlement Area. Applicants must also be enrolled in a full-time post-secondary program with an average of 70 per cent of higher in the last year of study.

Deadline: Open year-round

The Association of Mackenzie Mountains Outfitters Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: Up to five

Organization: The Association of Mackenzie Mountains Outfitters

Eligibility: Applicants must be from Mackenzie Valley communities and enrolled in studies in an environmental field at the post-secondary level. Applicants enrolled in a certified guide school or in the aviation industry will also be considered.

Deadline: May 31

Aurora College Board of Governors Student Leadership Award

Value: $300

Available: Three (one for each of Aurora College’s campuses)

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled at Aurora College and are assessed on the impact they have had on their peers and the school.

Deadline: Feb. 28

Diavik Diamond Mines Inc. Scholarship for Aurora College Students

Value: $1,000

Available: Two

Eligibility: Applicants must be residents of the NWT and be enrolled in at least four courses in the first or second year of a two-year Aurora College program and have maintained an average of 70 per cent or higher.

Deadline: Oct. 15

Enbridge Pipelines (NW) Inc. Aurora College Bursaries

Value: $1,000

Available: Two

Organization: Enbridge Pipelines (NW) Inc.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled full-time in an Aurora College diploma program, entering their second or subsequent year and demonstrate academic improvement.

Deadline: Nov. 8

ONE Student Financial Support Program

Value: “Top up” funding for post-secondary students

Available: Varies

Organization: Tlicho Community Services Agency

Eligibility: For Tlicho citizens attending an approved full-time program at a designated post-secondary institution.

Deadline: Year round

Helen Parker Bursary in Social Work

Value: Up to $5,000 yearly

Available: Varies

Organization: The Muttart Foundation

Eligilibility: Must be registered in the second year of the Aurora College social work program and an NWT resident for at least two years.

Deadline: Oct. 15

ATCO Continuous Academic Effort Scholarships

Value: $1,000

Availability: One for the Beaufort Delta and one for the Sahtu

Organization: ATCO

Eligibility: Must be enrolled in full-time developmental studies at an Aurora campus learning centre

Deadline: February

ATCO Developmental Studies Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: Two

Organization: ATCO

Eligibility: Must be a student of the developmental studies and access program at an Aurora campus learning centre.

Deadline: Contact ATCO

Canada Post bursaries

Value: Varies

Available: Varies

Organization: Canada Post

Eligibility: Established to encourage aboriginal students enrolled in diploma programs in management studies at Aurora College and Nunavut Arctic College. The bursaries are administered and presented by the colleges on behalf of Canada Post. Applicants must be of NWT aboriginal ancestry, enrolled in the second year of study at one of the Northern colleges and demonstrate excellence in the first year of study. To apply, students must submit a brief biography and an official transcript from their first year along with references.

Deadline: Year-round

Town of Inuvik Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Town of Inuvik

Eligibility: Must be enrolled full-time in Aurora College’s office administration certificate program, Aurora campus. Preference may be given to an applicant from Inuvik.

Deadline: Contact the Town of Inuvik office

Igal Roth Memorial Community Planning Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: Three

Organization: Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, GNWT

Eligibility: Intended for Northerners who wish to pursue a career in community planning and assist qualifying students in obtaining post-secondary education in planning for potential employment in the NWT. Applicants must have resided in the NWT for at least two years, be attending an approved university or college planning program and show proof of acceptance as a full-time student.

Deadline: Prior to commencement of classes.

Leo Norwegian Memorial Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Dehcho Land Use Planning Committee

Eligibility: Intended for a resident of the Deh Cho region who is enrolled in a post-secondary program that will further their studies and experience in environmental science, land use planning, geography, natural resource management or a related field.

Deadline: Aug. 31

Graeme Garson Scholarship

Value: Up to $20,000

Available: Varies

Organization: NWT Law Foundation

Eligibility: Offered to NWT students attending law school with debt reduction or income supplementation when they return to the territory to work. Students can receive $2,000 per year for three years while attending law school and $7,000 per year after returning to the territory to work for two years. Applicants should be residents of the NWT for at least three years, attended a secondary school in the NWT and intend to return to the NWT after completing their education.

Deadline: May 15

John U. Bayly Q.C. Memorial Fund

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: NWT Law Foundation

Eligibility: Must be a resident member in good standing of the NWT bar and seeking to upgrade mediation skills.

Deadline: Dec. 31

NWT Tourism Scholarship

Value: $1,500

Available: One

Organization: Northwest Territories Tourism

Eligibility: Awarded to a qualified NWT student attending a post-secondary institution in an accredited tourism and hospitality program.

Deadline: July 26

NWT SPCA Scholarship

Value: $500

Available: One

Organization: NWT SPCA

Eligibility: Meant to reward those who dedicate their spare time to the betterment of animals. Applicants must be a high school graduate, planning to attend a post-secondary educational institution in a program relating to the betterment of animals, have some involvement in the community and have average academic standing.

Deadline: June 30

Bursary for Post-Secondary Studies in French

Value: $1,000 per semester, to a maximum of $2,000 per school year

Available: Multiple

Organization: Department of Education, Culture and Employment

Elibigility: For NWT students, 25 years and under, who are doing their post-secondary studies in French in a Canadian institution.

Deadline: Varies by semester

Saint Patrick’s Parish Scholarships

Value: $500

Available: Four

Organization: St. Patrick’s Parish

Eligibility: Grade 12 Catholic students from St. Patrick’s High School and Sir John Franklin High School who are attending a post-secondary institution within 15 months of graduation. Students must have made a contribution to the St. Patrick’s Parish community in Yellowknife during their high school years including: attending Mass or other church celebrations, participation in ministry, church functions or celebrations, or assisted with the flea market. Students must write an essay on one of five predetermined topics.

Deadline: June 18

IDC scholarships

Value: Up to $1,000

Available: Two

Organization: Inuvialuit Development Corporation

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in a business, education, health or science program.

Deadline: Contact the IDC

Frederick Lawrence (Larry) Gordon IDC Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Inuvialuit Development Corporation

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in an education program.

Deadline: Contact the IDC

BP Canada Energy Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in a field supporting the oil and gas sector.

Deadline: Contact the IRC

Nelson Green/Joint Secretariat Memorial scholarships

Value: Up to $1,000

Available: Two

Organization: Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in the field of environmental science, policy or law.

Deadline: Contact the IRC

Aklak Air and Canadian Helicopters Aviation scholarship

Value: Up to $2,000

Available: One

Organization: Inuvialuit Education Foundation

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in the field of Aviation Mechanics, Commercial Aviation Piloting, Aviation Management or other aviation related careers.

Deadline: Contact the IEF

Roy “Bunker” Wilson scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in a program that would positively impact the community through volunteering, committee involvement or through a work opportunity.

Deadline: Contact the IRC

Andy Carpenter scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: Two

Organization: Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in a program which involves the environmental field.

Deadline: Contact the IRC

Aboriginal Sport Circle of the NWT Scholarships

Value: $2,000

Available: Multiple

Organization: Aboriginal Sport Circle of the NWT

Eligibility: For Indigenous NWT students who are pursuing a post-secondary education related to sport, recreation, culture or specifically surrounding indigenous people at a second year level or higher. Preference is given to students pursusing kinesiology, physical education, recreation, sport administration business (related to or a minor in sport/recreation, Indigenous studies, education focused on bettering the lives of Indigenous people

Deadline: July 31

Alice and Randy Daniels Music Fund

Value: $2,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Scholarships may be awarded to individuals involved in studying music as a full time post-secondary student at an approved post-secondary institution. The study of music may be in performance, song writing, or music production.

Deadline: May 15

Aurora College Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Applicants must be registered in a second or subsequent year of study at the Yellowknife/North Slave Aurora College campus and resided in Yellowknife for at least three years prior to application.

Chris Argue Memorial Fund

Value: $1,500

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Applicants must demonstrate leadership in the promotion of self-propelled wilderness travel in the NWT and have clear short and long term goals related to this field.

Deadline: May 15

Con Employees Benevolent Fund

Value: $1,500

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Open to high school graduates from Yellowknife who intend to pursue a trade or professional career in the mining industry or a related field, i.e. millwright, geo-technical engineer, environmental studies, geology or heavy equipment operation.

Deadline: May 15

David J. Ramsden Memorial Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Applicants must be a resident of the NWT for at least two years, but five years is preferred, and entering their first or second year of university graduate studies.

Deadline: May 15

David Sutherland Memorial Fund

Value: $1,500

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Individuals must be members of a NWT cross-country ski organization and a resident of the NWT for at least two years.

Deadline: May 15

Diavik Community Scholarship Fund

Value: $2,000

Available: Three

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: One scholarship is to assist individuals pursuing a career related to mining or resource development such as geological or geomatics engineering and/or mining related trades. A second scholarship is to assist individual pursuing a career in mining support such as geology, environmental or earth science, communication, finance or procurement. The third scholarship will favor women pursuing education in science, technology, engineering or math.

Deadline: May 15

Doug Bothamley Memorial Fund

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: This scholarship was designed to assist students who are attending university and have been active in softball, curling or golf as a player or a coach.

Deadline: May 15

Elaine (Sweet) Whitford Scholarship Fund

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Open to individuals who have been a resident of the NWT for at least two years and are entering their second or subsequent year of post-secondary studies in social work or nursing at a recognized college or university.

Deadline: May 15

Elliot Michael Brown Fund

Value: $2,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Grants may be awarded to individuals who want to develop their entrepreneurial goals either through education or hands-on business start-up and have demonstrated resilience in the face of life’s challenges

Deadline: May 15

Enough Talk, Hurry up and do it Already Arts Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Individuals must be Grade 12 students at Sir John Franklin High School who have been accepted into a post-secondary program for the performing arts, film, music or writing.

Deadline: May 15

Fine and Performing Arts Fund Scholarships

Value: $2,000

Available: Two

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Supports NWT residents interested in pursuing education or training opportunities in the fine or performing arts. Individuals must have lived in the NWT for at least one year and been accepted in a recognized program with a minimum of 100 hours duration.

Deadline: May 15

Friends of Fred Carmichael Scholarship

Value: $6,000

Available: Varies

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in the Adult Learning and Basic Education program at an Aurora College Community Learning Centre in the Beaufort Delta or Sahtu regions. The criteria include a strong academic effort and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Deadline: May 15

Gary Robinson Memorial Fund

Value: $11,000

Available: Varies

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Provides financial support to those individuals or charitable organizations involved in search and rescue/recovery or emergency response activities. Grants can also be awarded to individuals or charitable organizations involved in outdoor skills and or survival training.

Deadline: May 15

Helping Children Soar Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: This scholarship was established to assist residents of the Northwest Territories who have grown up in foster care to further their education.

Deadline: May 15

Jenny Gamble-Fournier Memorial Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Students must be graduating from Sir. John Franklin High School and pursuing a post-secondary education with an emphasis on the arts.

Deadline: May 15

John Tumchewics Memorial Fund

Value: $4,500

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Assists individuals with helicopter flight training, upgrading by endorsements or ratings and the purchase of safety equipment. Aircraft maintenance engineers working toward a helicopter endorsement may also apply. Scholarship funds may also be used for other individuals seeking training in the aviation field.

Jonas Konge Memorial Fund

Value: $2,500

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Open to individuals who have lived in the NWT for at least five years and are entering their second or subsequent year of post-secondary studies in medicine or nursing with plans to return to the North after graduation.

Deadline: May 15

Legislative Assembly of the NWT Fund

Value: $1,000

Available: Two

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Applicants must have resided in the NWT for at least 10 years and be entering their first or subsequent years of studies in a recognized post-secondary program in political science or a related field.

Deadline: May 15

Lilly Borges Oldham Second Language Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: For those studying second languages and/or cultures at a post-secondary institution. To be eligible, individual applicants must be registering in a recognized post-secondary program of study in a second language or culture. They must also be a Grade 12 or adult student and a resident of Yellowknife for their grade 11 and grade 12 years.

Deadline: May 15

Luke Charpentier Memorial Fund

Value: $3,000

Available: Already awarded for 2019

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Assists post-secondary or trades students from the City of Yellowknife with their studies. As a grant it is intended to assist organizations from the City of Yellowknife with projects that will benefit the community.

Deadline: May 15

Mary Beth Miller Memorial Scholarship

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Supports individuals or organizations who are interested in pursuing/developing sport excellence in cross-country skiing, biathlon, mountain biking, speed skating, canoeing or kayaking.

Deadline: May 15

Pat McMahon Memorial Fund

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Priority in the awarding of grants from this fund will be given to female individuals demonstrating community leadership in Yellowknife municipal affairs and civic pride. Grants may also be awarded to female individuals involved in demonstrating uniqueness in promoting Yellowknife or one who is pursuing studies in tourism, public administration and/or political science.

Deadline: May 15

Randy McBride Hockey Project Fund

Value: $1,500

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Supports NWT youth (male or female) pursuing advanced levels of hockey not available in the NWT.

Deadline: May 15

Wally12Million

Value: $3,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Individuals must be a resident of the NWT and entering their second or subsequent year of studies in fine arts or music at a recognized institution.

Deadline: May 15

United Soccer Coaching Fund

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Grants or scholarships may be awarded to individuals or charitable organizations involved as soccer coaches and leaders in the NWT. Applicants must be a resident of the NWT for a minimum of two years. Applicants must be pursuing advanced levels of coaching soccer and be enrolled in a school, college or university for coach education, sport leadership in soccer or a soccer coaching licence.

Deadline: May 15

Lena Gosselin Memorial Fund (under review)

Value: $1,000

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: Grants or scholarships may be awarded to support professional training opportunities for administrative assistants. Eligibility criteria under development (check www.ykcf.ca for updates).

Deadline: May 15

NUNAVUT

Tunngavik Post-Secondary Scholarship

Value: $2,500

Available: Up to 200

Organization: Nunavut Tunngavik Foundation/Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Eligibility: Must be Inuit post-secondary students enrolled under the Nunavut Agreement

Deadline: Contact Nunavut Tunngavik

Tunngavik Scholarship for Skill and Employment Advancement

Value: $1,000

Available: Up to 250

Organization: Nunavut Tunngavik Foundation/Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Eligibility: Attend a recognized program related to trades/employment skill development that is four weeks or longer.

duration

Deadline: Contract Nunavut Tunngavik

Laura Ulluriaq Gauthier Scholarship

Value: $5,000

Available: One

Organization: Qulliq Energy Corporation

Eligibility: Applicants must be students from Nunavut, but are not required to be Nunavut Inuit. Students must be enrolled in either a recognized, accredited technical, college or university program for the September 2018 semester. Mature students are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: June 30

Jose Amaujaq Kusugak Memorial Scholarships

Value: $5,000

Available: Two

Organization: Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Eligibility: Open to post-secondary students in the fields of education, Inuit language or the advancement of Inuit rights.

Deadline: July 9

Interpreter Translator Student Award

Value: $1,000

Available: Two

Organization: Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Eligibility: Based on academic merit among first and second year students in Nunavut Arctic College’s interpreter translator diploma program.

Deadline: End of the school year

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. Nursing Scholarship

Value: $500

Available: One

Organization: Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Eligibility: Based on merit among students in Nunavut Arctic College’s nursing program.

Deadline: End of the school year

John Amagoalik Scholarship

Value: $5,000

Available: One

Organization: Qikiqtani Inuit Association

Eligibility: QIA will prioritize applications from post-secondary students enrolled under the Nunavut Agreement who are entering a field that promotes Inuit language and culture.

QIA Scholarship

Value: $2,500

Available: 80

Organization: Qikiqtani Inuit Association

Eligibility: The QIA Scholarship was launched in 2017-18 for students in all 13 Qikiqtani communities. Applicants must have a valid Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. card, be enrolled under the Nunavut Agreement in the Qikiqtani region and be enrolled in post-secondary education.

Deadline: Contact QIA

Baffinland Scholarships

Value: $5,000

Available: Five

Organization: Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation

Eligibility: For Inuit living in the five Qikiqtani communities adjacent to the Mary River mine, scholarships will be awarded annually in various fields of study.

Deadline: Contact Baffinland

Ukkusiksalik Scholarship

Value: $12,000 fund

Available: Multiple

Organization: Kivalliq Inuit Association

Eligibility: For Kivalliq Inuit who pursue education or training in the following fields: traditional ecological knowledge, archeology, anthropology, history, sociology and other social sciences; biology, geography, geology, and other natural sciences; renewable resource management, including wildlife management, geographic information systems, remote sensing, environmental technology; administration, including business management, financial management, accounting, bookkeeping, and human resource management.

Deadline: Aug. 31

Sakku Scholarship

Value: $10,000 fund

Available: Multiple

Organization: Kivalliq Inuit Association

Eligibility: Preference is given to students entering the fields of administration, business, financial and management studies.

Deadline: Aug. 31

KIA President’s Scholarship

Value: $10,000 fund

Available: Multiple

Eligibility: Applicants must be entering second year or higher of post-secondary education and students must demonstrate an overall average of 70 per cent or higher; and at the discretion of the KIA president.

Deadline: Aug. 31

Meliadine Scholarship

Value: $30,000 fund

Available: Multiple

Organization: Kivalliq Inuit Association and Agnico Eagle

Eligibility: Applicants enrolled in a mine-related field of study will be given preference and applicants must maintain an overall cumulative weighted average of 70 per cent or above to receive the award.

Deadline: Aug. 31

Whale Tail Scholarship

Value: $30,000 fund

Available: Multiple

Organization: Kivalliq Inuit Association and Agnico Eagle

Eligibility: Applicants enrolled in a mine-related field of study will be given preference and applicants must maintain an overall cumulative weighted average of 70 per cent or above to receive the award.

Deadline: Aug. 31

Aviation Scholarship

Value: Up to $7,500

Available: Four

Organization: Department of Economic Development and Transportation

Eligibility: Open to full-time residents of Nunavut (two year minimum residency) pursuing full-time aviation-related studies: airline or airport operations or management, aircraft maintenance and pilot training.

Technical Professions Studies Scholarship

Value: First year: $2,500; second year: $3,000; third year: $4,000; fourth year: $5,000

Available: Multiple

Organization: Department of Community and Government Services (CGS)

Eligibility: For students in the field of engineering, informatics, community planning, business studies, college programs of firefighting, training, prevention and land administration.

Deadline: Contact CGS

Qikiqtaaluk Corporation Scholarship

Value: TBA

Available: TBA

Organization: Qikiqtaaluk Corporation and group of companies

Eligibility: Open to Nunavut Land Claim beneficiaries who are permanent residents of the Qikiqtani region and studying management, environmental sciences or project management at a recognized institution.

Deadline: Contact the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation

Jim Noble Nunavut Wildlife Management Board Scholarship

Value: $5,000 each

Available: 2

Organization: Nunavut Wildlife Management Board

Eligibility: Applicants must be seeking a degree, diploma or certificate in wildlife or wildlife management

Deadline: Contact the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board

Fred R. Elias Graduation Award

Value: $1,500 to $5,000

Available: Multiple

Organization: Kitikmeot Inuit Association

Eligibility: Targeted at students who have successfully completed business and management studies or related disciplines.

Deadline: Contact the Kitikmeot Inuit Association

Nunasi Scholarship

Value: $2,500

Available: up to 11

Organization: Nunasi Corporation in partnership with Nuna Logistics, NCC Investment Group Ltd., Polar Vision, Larga Kitikmeot

Eligibility: Applicants must be beneficiaries of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement and enrolled in full-time studies at an accredited education institution.

Deadline: Contact Nunasi Corporation

Sport and Recreation Scholarships

Value: Up to $5,000 each

Available: Multiple

Organization: Government of Nunavut

Eligibility: Open to post-secondary students pursuing education/kinesiology, sports administration, sports sciences or recreation at a recognized college or university.

Deadline: Contact the Government of Nunavut

Queen Elizabeth II scholarships

Value: Up to $15,000 annually in total

Available: Varies

Organization: Government of Nunavut

Eligibility: The scholarships are presented yearly to the top Nunavut students in the Nunavut Arctic College nursing program.

Deadline: Contact the Government of Nunavut

Dr. Christine Egan Memorial Scholarship

Value: Varies ($12,525 in 2017-18)

Available: Two to four

Organization: University of Manitoba

Eligibility: Open to Nunavut beneficiaries who have completed one year of a baccalaureate nursing degree and are enrolled full time for a second, third or fourth year in nursing.

Deadline: Contact the University of Manitoba

Al Woodhouse Bursary

Value: $3,000

Available: Varies

Organization: Nunavut Arctic College with assistance from the Nunavut Research Institute and the Iqaluit Rotary Club

Eligibility: Applicants must have lived in Nunavut for at least two years, be enrolled in full-time post-secondary studies, and intend to pursue a career in Nunavut.

Deadline: September

Nunavut Beneficiaries Scholarships

Value: up to $2,400

Available: Three

Organization: Nunavut Implementation Training Committee

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled as a beneficiary in the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, enrolled or accepted by a recognized full-time accredited university or college program of at least two years duration and have maintained an overall average higher than 65 per cent in the previous year of study – a 75 per cent average must maintained while receiving the scholarship.

Deadline: Aug. 1 and Dec. 1

Technical Professional Studies Scholarships

Value: Up to $5,000

Available: Varies

Organization: Government of Nunavut

Eligibility: Open to students studying engineering, informatics, community planning, business studies, firefighting, training, prevention and land administration. Priority is given to beneficiaries of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement.

Deadline: Contact the Government of Nunavut

Financial Assistance for Nunavut Students Scholarships

Value: Up to $1,500

Available: Numerous

Organization: Government of Nunavut

Eligibility: Open to students attending designated post-secondary institutions and academic programs.

Deadline: March 1, July 15 and November 15

Jack Cram Memorial Prize

Value: $2,500

Available: One for Nunavut

Organization: Awarded by the Faculty of Education’s Committee on Student Affairs

Eligibility: The prize will be available to part-time and full-time students engaging in further study (after a certificate program) in the Nunavut Teacher Education Program.

Atuqtuarvik Corporation Nunavut Sivuniksavut Alumni Scholarship

Value: $2,500

Available: One

Organization: Atuqtuarvik Corporation

Eligibility: Applicants must be a graduate of the Nunavut Sivuniksavut training program and currently enrolled in a post-secondary institution.

Deadline: Contact Atuqtuarvik Corporation

John Hickes Business Scholarship

Value: $5,000

Available: One

Organization: Atuqtuarvik Corporation

Eligibility: Enrolment in a full-time post-secondary business program

Deadline: Contact Atuqtuarvik Corporation

NWT AND NUNAVUT

Bob Spence Memorial Scholarship

Value: $2,000

Available: One

Organization: Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG) Education Foundation

Eligibility: Applicants must be an NWT or Nunavut student studying engineering or geoscience at the undergraduate level in a recognized university.

Deadline: Sept. 30

Mel Brown Memorial Scholarship

Value: $2,000

Available: One

Organization: Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG) Education Foundation

Eligibility: Applicants must be an NWT or Nunavut student studying engineering or geosciences at the undergraduate level in a recognized university.

Deadline: Sept. 30

Kenn Borek Memorial Scholarship

Value: $4,000

Available: One

Organization: Kenn Borek Air Ltd.

Eligibility: Applicants must be Canadian citizens and reside in the NWT, Nunavut, the Yukon, British Columbia or Alberta, be between 18 and 30 years of age, pursuing pilot or aircraft maintenance training at an aviation program at an accredited post-secondary institution.

Deadline: March 31

Northern Aviation Scholarship

Value: $2,500

Available: One

Organization: Yellowknife Community Foundation

Eligibility: This fund was established to support individuals from the NWT or Nunavut pursuing a post-secondary education in the aviation industry.

Deadline: May 15

Northern Futures Scholarship

Value: $4,000

Available: Six

Organization: Northwestel

Eligibility: Applicants must reside within Nortwestel’s operating area and be enrolled in a degree or diploma program in the fields of engineering, commerce or business, computer science or electrical communications.

Deadline: Contact Northwestel

De Beers Group STEM Scholarship Program for Women in Canada

Value: $4,800 to $7,000 (U.S.)

Available: 21

Organization: De Beers

Eligibility: Supporting women in science, technology, engineering and math-related fields, with preference given to applicants from the NWT, Nunavut and northern Ontario.

Deadline: Varies by university

Arctic Co-operatives Award

Value: $2,500

Available: One

Organization: Association of Canadian Universities of Northern Studies

Eligibility: Applicants must be pursuing studies focused on the understanding and development of Arctic co-operatives in Nunavut, the NWT or Northern Manitoba.

Deadline: January 31

Caribou Research and Management Award

Value: $1,500 to $5,000

Available: One

Organization: Association of Canadian Universities for Northern Studies

Eligibility: Applicants must be pursuing masters or doctorate studies – either traditional knowledge or scientific – which contribute to the understanding of barren-ground caribou and their habitat.

Deadline: January 30

Northern Resident Award

Value: $5,000

Available: Eight

Organization: Association of Canadian Universities of Northern Studies

Eligibility: Applicants must have resided in Nunavut, NWT, the Yukon or the Provincial North for at least eight years and be enrolled in full-time post-secondary education at the undergraduate level involving a Northern community partner who will directly benefit from the project work.

Deadline: January 30

Northern Resident Scholarship

Value: $10,000

Available: Four

Organization: Association of Canadian Universities for Northern Studies

Eligibility: Applicants must have resided in Nunavut, the NWT, the Yukon or the Provincial North for at least eight years and be enrolled in full-time post-secondary education at the undergraduate level whose program makes a contribution to the North.

Deadline: January 31

Post-Secondary Student Support Program

Value: Up to $50,000 per full-time student per year

Available: Numerous

Organization: Indigenous Services Canada

Eligibility: For treaty/status First Nation and Inuit post-secondary students who have resided in Canada for 12 consecutive months before the date of their application, but who reside outside their territory and are no longer eligible to be funded by their territory.

Deadline: Contact local band office or the Inuit designated organization.

Canadian Northern Studies Trust Awards Program

Value: up to $10,000

Available: One

Organization: Association of Canadian Universities for Northern Studies

Eligibility: Intended to advance knowledge of Canada’s North and enhance educational opportunities for Northern residents. To qualify you must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, enrolled in full time post-secondary education and have an aspect of northern or circumpolar fieldwork included as part of your research.

Deadline: January 31

Dominion Diamond Ekati Plus Post-Secondary Scholarship

Value: $2,500

Available: Two

Organization: Dominion Diamond Mines ULC

Eligibility: Permanent Northern residents accepted or enrolled in full-time post-secondary education who intend to return to the North upon completion of their education.

Deadline: Oct. 31

Dominion Diamonds IBA Scholarships

Value: Confidential

Available: Varies

Organization: Dominion Diamond Mines ULC and IBA partners

Eligibility: Students in communities that are part of Dominion Diamonds’ impact benefits agreements are encouraged to contact their IBA representative for details: Tlicho Government, Akaitcho Treaty 8 – LKDFN & YKDFN, North Slave Metis Alliance and the Hamlet of Kugluktuk

Deadline: Varies

Captain Nichola K S Goddard Memorial Graduate Scholarship

Value: $5,000

Available: One

Organization: University of Calgary

Eligibility: Open to students registered in a full-time graduate program. Candidates must be citizens of Papua New Guinea or Afghanistan or members of Canada’s First Nations, Inuit or Metis people.

Deadline: Feb. 1

Gil Purcell Memorial Journalism Scholarship

Value: $4,000

Available: One

Organization: The Canadian Press

Eligibility: Awarded to an aboriginal Canadian who is enrolled in a Canadian university or community college in a journalism program or actively involved in a news organization associated with the institution. Applicants are encouraged to submit samples of journalism activity they have performed.

Deadline: Nov. 1

Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Scholarships

Value: $1,500

Available: Two

Organization: Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut

Eligibility: Available to post-secondary students pursuing further education in the chartered accountant profession. Applicants must submit a letter detailing reasons why they should be awarded the scholarship, extra-curricular activities, future goals, and intention to pursue a CA designation. Applicants must be a resident of the NWT or Nunavut. One scholarship will be awarded to a student of aboriginal descent.

Deadline: Oct. 31