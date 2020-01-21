Hay River Hub editorial: Harry and Meghan good for Canada

This is probably not going to be a popular opinion, but here it is, anyway.

We think that our tax dollars would be well invested if the federal government offers to help pay for the security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but no longer His/Her Royal Highnesses as of this past weekend.

Having Harry and Meghan in Canada would be nothing but good for the country.

Canada has already gotten millions of dollars in free publicity just in the British media, which is trying to comprehend why on Earth two members of the royal family would rather live in the Great White North than in the United Kingdom. The coverage has been largely positive, with some bizarre/hilarious opinions about our country.

Canada has not gotten so much coverage in the U.K. since, well, probably never.

Whether you agree with it or not, Canada is a constitutional monarchy, and the royal family is our royal family.

And with the dread in Canada of reopening the Constitution, we will remain a constitutional monarchy for as long as the country exists. The only way Canada will cease to be a monarchy is if the U.K. abandons that political system, and we don’t see that happening any generation soon.

So since Canada and the U.K. share a monarchy, it only seems fair that Canada share some of the cost. British taxpayers have been supplying many millions of dollars each year in a grant to the Queen to keep the royal family in business.

Canada paying some money to protect Harry and Meghan seems like a bargain compared to the financial burden on British taxpayers.

Of course, for that Canadian financial support, we would expect Harry and Meghan to perform some royal family stuff while they’re in our country. Meghan has already started to make visits to organizations in Vancouver.

Since they would be protected by all of Canada, we would anticipate that their visits would be spread out across the country.

For instance, we would love to see them drop into K’amba Carnival sometime. Imagine Harry playing handgames, or Meghan competing in tea boiling. The British media would love it, and the carnival and the North would get valuable tourism promotion.

It seems to us that people who object to paying for security for Harry and Meghan are being short-sighted. They can be very valuable to Canada, and we should ensure they are safe.

While the U.K. is perplexed why Harry and Meghan would prefer to live in Canada, it appears some people in the United States are downright flabbergasted.

We were watching one American TV news show with a report from snowy Vancouver, and there was bewilderment why Harry and Meghan have not chosen to live somewhere warm.

There has been some speculation that their ultimate goal is to live in Los Angeles, and maybe maintain a residence in Canada. That would be fine, too. Canada would still benefit from that arrangement.

If we have to pay to have confused British and Americans all looking to Canada in amazement, that seems worth it to us.

In fact, that is absolutely priceless.