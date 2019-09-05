EDITORIAL: High rents and higher learning don’t mix

This city is already having a tough time trying to create enough affordable housing for the thousands of people who need it.

Now we’re trying to create a polytechnic university headquartered in Yellowknife and concern is growing about where we’re going to keep all those students.

In this city, tenants pay the highest average rent in Canada, according to a 2016 report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Commission.

According to the data, the average rent for a two-bedroom unit in Yellowknife was $1,636 per month. In Vancouver, a similar unit costs $1,450 and in Toronto the rent is $1,327.

You don’t need a PhD to understand how this might be a problem.

Students are broke. They live off Kraft dinner and instant noodle soup. They scrounge through the discount section of the grocery store looking for semi-spoiled things to eat. They shop at thrift stores and take on part-time jobs to make ends meet. They’re certainly not going to decide to study here if they can’t afford to live here.

Last week we spoke to Tom Weegar, the man in charge of transforming Aurora College from its current form into a respected institute of higher learning by 2025. He said it was too early in the process to start seriously thinking about housing.

We hope he’ll get around to it in his own good time because finding students appropriate places to live will be key to this scheme.

If students can afford to live here, the polytechnic has a fighting chance of success. If they can’t then it will likely go much the way Aurora College has been to date – with northern students opting to head south where there are more educational opportunities and cheaper rent.

It’s not like Aurora College has been doing a bang up job housing its students thus far.

Last year’s Aurora College Foundational Review was critical of the institution’s student housing initiatives. It stated that the living quarters provided at the college’s Fort Smith campus were “outdated” and did “not conform to generally accepted student housing standards.”

In Yellowknife, the review found there was “an inadequate availability of family housing.”

We need to create a variety of affordable and high-quality places for students to stay and that means reforming our financial incentives system.

Right now, we’re giving our young people every incentive to leave the territory to get educated in southern institutions.

The territorial government pays for its employees to attend universities, colleges and technical institutions down south, many of whom still get their salaries while in school. Yes, it true that the government retains graduating students through conditional loans that must be paid back should they leave the North.

But think about all the cash the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) doles out to people so they can go down south to study. In 2018, the GNWT budgeted $45 million for student grants and loans.

Why should those southern communities and institutions continue to benefit from the advantages of being college towns on our dime?

Increase the size of basic grants for students who want to stay in the North for their education. Forgive all their loans.

If the territory wants our polytechnic university to succeed – and we are very excited to see this project come to fruition: the Yellowknife University Graduate School of Journalism certainly has a nice ring to it – we need to reform the system that gives our best and brightest young people every incentive to leave.

Whatever money the GNWT would lose through student housing subsidies would surely come back to the North, many times over.

Turning Yellowknife into a college town could be an amazing way to help safeguard the future of the city, especially as it faces the looming closure of our diamond mines.

The institution could take a leading role in revitalizing our downtown core, which would make the polytechnic more attractive to students and faculty.

The presence of a credible university would encourage research firms, start-ups, hotels and shops and restaurants to come here. It could strengthen partnerships with local governments and developers. It could spur the creation of hundreds of new jobs and expanded the city’s tax base.

You don’t need a PhD to understand that this would be a good thing.