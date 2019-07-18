Catch of the Week Final Round

Welcome to the final round of this year’s annual Catch of the Week contest! This contest is made possible by our wonderful sponsor, Yellowknife Canadian Tire! Vote for your favorite picture to give them a chance to be the grand prize winner!

1st Prize:

A Fishing trip with the Fishin’ Technician Mike Bryant

Yellowknifer hat and fishing lure

Winning photo will be featured in the 2020 Yellowknife Visitors Guide

2nd Prize: A $150.00 Canadian Tire gift certificate

3rd Prize: A $100.00 Canadian Tire gift certificate

Which of these fantastic #catchoftheweek2019 finalists should be the contest winner? Scroll down to view the entries, click the pictures to view in full size.

Which Image Is Your Favorite? a) Jay Tibo b) Silas Delorme c) Laura Ferguson d) Elsie Vallée e) Cash Hunter f) Cayson Pruden g) Jimmy Borero h) Maria Lourdes and Charlie Kudlak i) Jason Thibault j) Cameron O'Keefe k) Rylan Scarfe



Thank you to everyone who participated in this contest!