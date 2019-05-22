Welcome back to the fourth round of this year’s annual Catch of the Week contest! This contest is made possible by our wonderful sponsor, Yellowknife Canadian Tire! Vote for your favorite picture to give them a chance to be the weekly winner and become a semi-finalist! Send us your images to enter in next weeks contest to nnslweb@nnslcom or via Facebook messenger to our @Yellowknifernewspaper page. Voting closes Tuesday at noon.

Which of these fantastic #catchoftheweek2019 entries should be this weeks winner?

Catch of the Week Contest Week #4 Which Image Is Your Favorite? Scroll Down To View All Entries A) Elsie Vallée B) Kylie Scott C) Tyler Delorme



Which Image Is Your Favorite? Scroll Down To View All Entries