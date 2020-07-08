Congratulations to last week’s winner, Zarya Kocik! Vote for your favourite entry below. If you’re having issues in voting, you can also vote directly at: poll.app.do/catch-of-the-week-2020-week-6
Publisher of seven weekly newspapers and various specialty publications circulated throughout Northwest Territories (Yellowknife) and Nunavut (Iqaluit)
Congratulations to last week’s winner, Zarya Kocik! Vote for your favourite entry below. If you’re having issues in voting, you can also vote directly at: poll.app.do/catch-of-the-week-2020-week-6