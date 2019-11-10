Departing development corp president gets recognition from minister

The Government of Nunavut is searching for a new president for the Nunavut Development Corporation.

Darrin Nichol is stepping down from the position after 11 years at the helm.

“Over the years Mr. Nichol has given excellent guidance to the Nunavut Development Corporation, board, staff, and our clients and served our territory to the fullest capability and has been very successful working with various business entrepreneurs as well as investing with new business ventures,” Economic Development Minister David Akeeagok said in the legislative assembly on Thursday.

Although he didn’t provide specifics, Akeeagok revealed that the GN will still benefit from Nichol’s expertise. He said Nichol, who has been based in Rankin Inlet, “has accepted a new challenge” with ED&T.

“On behalf of the government and the Nunavut Development Corporation board and staff, we wish all the best for Mr. Nichol and thank him for all the hard work he has done,” said Akeeagok. “Our chairman, Donald Havioyak, and I will miss his leadership and hope to find someone as enthusiastic and dedicated person to fill those huge shoes.”