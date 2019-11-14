A cooperative occasion in Hall Beach

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North, NWT & Nunavut Mining, Construction and Degrees of Success. Derek's passion lies in human interest stories and he's indebted to those who share their struggles and triumphs. He has won more than a dozen journalism awards and has a bachelor of journalism degree from the University of King's College.