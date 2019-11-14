A cooperative occasion in Hall Beach

The Arctic Co-op in Hall Beach held its annual general meeting in Hall Beach on Oct. 23.
Among the proceedings were the adoption of numerous resolutions, a review of the Co-op’s performance over the past year, patronage payouts, prizes for the top three spenders at the store and various other giveaways.
Laura Jeannie Gibbons, foreground, conducts the swearing-in of the Co-op board members in Hall Beach. From left, George Innuksuk, Zillah Piallaq, Anne Curley, Jopie Kaernerk, Elizabeth Ikeperiar, Timothy Kuppaq and Nagleena Innu ksuk Arctic Co-op’s annual general meeting in Hall Beach on Oct. 23. photos courtesy of Clint MacNichol
Anne Curley, the chair of the board, oversees the business at hand while members of the audience look on Arctic Co-op’s annual general meeting in Hall Beach on Oct. 23.
Annie Kunuk observes and listens carefully as the AGM proceedings transpire. Close to 150 people took in the event at the community hall in Hall Beach.
Molly Anguilianuk, left, Sania Tinashlu were two of the younger community members to attend the Arctic Co-op’s annual general meeting in Hall Beach on Oct. 23.
Janet Curley flashes a smile for the camera Arctic Co-op’s annual general meeting in Hall Beach on Oct. 23.
Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North, NWT & Nunavut Mining, Construction and Degrees of Success. Derek's passion lies in human interest stories and he's indebted to those who share their struggles and triumphs. He has won more than a dozen journalism awards and has a bachelor of journalism degree from the University of King's College.