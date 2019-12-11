Zacharias Kunuk film named among Canada’s top 10 for 2019

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has selected One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk as one of Canada’s 10 best for 2019.

The movie — produced by Isuma Distribution International and directed by Zacharias Kunuk — was also named Best Canadian Film by the 2019 Vancouver International Film Festival earlier this year.

“Set in Kapuivik, Nunavut, the film dramatizes an actual encounter with Iglulik elder Noah Piugattuk’s nomadic Inuit band in 1961. When the white government agent known as Boss arrives in camp, what appears as a chance meeting soon opens up the prospect of momentous change,” is the premise Isuma attaches to the film.

The project, shot in north Baffin Island, features actors Apayata Kotierk, Kim Bodnia and Benjamin Kunuk.

One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk premiered at the 58th Venice Biennale and at TIFF.