Riit’s debut album to be released in October

New music is on the way from Pangnirtung songstress Riit.

Her debut full-length album, ataataga, which will feature eight tracks, is scheduled to be released on Oct. 25. At least one single will be available before then: #uvangattau is set to drop this Friday. It’s a collaboration with rhythm and blues artist Zaki Ibrahim.

“#uvangattau is both fight and flight, a reckoning with fear and violence,” states a promotional release by Six Shooter Records, which produced the album.

There will be other shared tunes on ataataga. Elisapie joins Riit on uqausissaka while there’s also a duet with Aakuluk Music’s Josh Q.

Riit, the stage name taken by Rita Claire Mike-Murphy, pays tribute to Iglulik rock legends Northern Haze by covering their beloved Nunavut anthem “Inuusivut.”

“Throughout ataataga… Riit explores ways of expressing resilience and moving through pain and heartbreak,” according to Six Shooter Records. “She sings about the clarity of forgiveness, the imprint of the past on the present, and personal disconnection. In Inuktitut, Riit’s songs explore family, life and love.”