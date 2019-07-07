NEWS BRIEF: NWT photo festival calling for submissions

NWT

The first ever Far North Photography Festival is putting a call out for submissions from across the NWT, Nunavut and the Yukon.

According to their website the festival “…discusses our industry from a uniquely Northern perspective: we address Indigenous issues and Northern representation in media, we promote and value Northern stories by Northern artists and we examine media ethics in the Circumpolar world.”

Subject matter in the photos may involve any aspect of Northern life including daily life, culture and traditions, portraits, etc.

All photos must come from NWT, Nunavut or the Yukon.

The deadline for the call for submissions is August 31 and up to five photos can be submitted. The festival is slated to have it’s exhibit in Yellowknife from November 15 to 17 this year.