Nunavut art showcased in Toronto, New York

The work of Nunavummiut artists, primarily from Cape Dorset, will be in the spotlight in two upcoming exhibitions to be held in Toronto and New York.

The first Toronto Biennial of Art, running from Sept. 21 to Dec. 1, will feature more than 100 works of art installed along Toronto’s waterfront. Among them will be pieces by Cape Dorset’s Qavavau Manumie and Napachie Pootoogook as well as Kugaaruk’s Nick Sikkuark. The event will also include performances and Cape Dorset youth artists will be in attendance: Christine Adamie, Iqaluk Ainalik, Parr Josephee, Moe Kelly, Acacia Lawrence, Annie Oshutsiaq, David Pudlat and Cie Taqiasuk. The Embassy of Imagination + PA System – operated by Alexa Hatanaka and Patrick Thompson, who are based in Toronto and well known to residents of Cape Dorset – will also make an appearance.

“…the Biennial’s free, citywide programming aims to galvanize citizens, bridge communities, and contribute to global conversations from a variety of perspectives,” states a news release promoting the event.

Prior to that, the Ki Smith Gallery in New York is scheduled to launch on June 29 an exhibition titled Ullumi, which translates as “today” from Inuktitut. Drawings and stone sculptures by Cape Dorset artists Saimaiyu Akesuk, Ningiusuaq Ashoona, Pootoogook Jaw, Siassie Kennealy, Mathewsie Oshutsiaq, Palaya Qiatsuq, Jamesie Pitseolak, Ooloosie Saila, Nicotye Samayualie, and Padloo Samayualie will be part of the New York show.

Curator Claire Foussard aims to “subvert and expand the public’s perception of Inuit art and what it means to be Inuit in the 21st century,” according to a news release from the West Baffin Eskimo Cooperative.

Ullumi concludes on July 27.