Delta musicians take to live streaming to beat the COVID-19 blues

Residents of Beaufort Delta are turning to music to help beat the COVID-19 blues, with a youth concert to be broadcast this Sunday, April 5 at 11 a.m.

Part of a larger movement of artists streaming their work through the internet, the Caremongering Inuvik has had numerous posts from local musicians as well as performances made across the territory under the hashtag #NWTLive. Thanks to the Town of Inuvik, Gwich’in Tribal Council and the Inuvialuit Communications Society, compensation is available for musicians as well.

Organizer Jonathon Michel said the idea was being kicked around before the COVID-19 outbreak, but given the situation it made sense to go ahead with it.

“If people are feeling cooped up or anxious, hopefully these performances will promote sharing storytelling and music from home here in the Beaufort Delta so that folks can feel a bit more connected during this difficult time.” said local organizer Jonathon Michel. “Through the partnership with the GTC, Town of Inuvik and ICS, Caremongering can offer performing artists with a bit of compensation for sharing their art, whether it be a storytelling or a musical performance.”

He added that if anybody from the Beaufort Delta region is interested or if they have questions, they can email their request to nwtlive@gmail.com.