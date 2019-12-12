Kitikmeot Chamber of Commerce calendar to benefit regional artists

The work of Kitikmeot artists will be showcased in a 2020 calendar being produced by the Kitikmeot Chamber of Commerce, and proceeds from calendar sales will aid artists in the region.

Five hundred copies of the $20 calendar will likely be printed and 370 of those are already spoken for, according to Valter Botelho-Resendes, executive director for the Kitikmeot Chamber. He said advertisers paying for spots in the calendar have covered off the much of the cost associated with the project, leaving the bulk of the profits to go to local artists and arts programs.

“I believe that this is an awesome opportunity to bring awareness to Inuit art and their need for support,” Botelho-Resendes stated.

The Chamber is inviting artists to submit images of their work for inclusion in the project before Dec. 23.

The calendars will be distributed during the Kitikmeot Trade Show, Feb. 10-13 in Cambridge Bay.