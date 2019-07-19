Isuma’s new film Restless River to be released this fall

Madeline Ivalu and Marie-Hélène Cousineau have combined their writing and directing talents on a new feature film to be released in theatres this fall.

Restless River is produced by Isuma Distribution International and Arnait Video Productions. The movie is based on the novel “Windflower” by Gabrielle Roy.

Ivalu also has an acting role in the film. Among the other cast members are Malaya Qaunirq Chapman, Sammy Kudluk, Taqraliq Partridge, Etua Snowball, Matthew York, Nick Serino, Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, Patrick Hivon, Marka A. Krupa and Geneviève Rioux.

The production companies describe the film as such: “Surprised at the loss of her innocence, the young Inuk Elsa draws courage and strength from her rugged land to become a woman as independent as the restless river that cuts across it. She becomes the very young mother of a child whose surprising destiny breaks with the millennial traditions of her ancestors. Navigating the social norms of the colonizers and the reality of her own family situation, the dreariness of a relationship that is not right for her, and the rebellion of her teenage son, Elsa’s path follows the winding course of the indomitable river that accompanies her every turn in life.”

This is the official trailer for Restless River: