Family’s talents on display at Gjoa Haven fashion show

A mother and daughter were among the big winners at the Umiyaqtutt Festival fashion show on Sept. 1.

Mollie Apiana earned the $1,000 top prize in the traditional clothing category. Her daughter Zuri modelled the beautiful fur-lined garment during the popular event.

Meanwhile Mollie’s daughter Claudia Apiana was awarded $1,000 for the best entry in the modern clothing division.

“My mom’s real mother was a great sewer, Bessie Nahalolik, so I guess it kinda runs in the family,” Claudia said. “I am very proud to be part of my family.”

In the traditional tools category, Martha Puyataq prevailed by submitting a hukpivik, which is a fire starter.

Second place finishers took home $750 apiece. They were Susie Konana for traditional clothing, Wendy Poodlat for modern clothing and Jimmy Qirqqut for traditional tools.

Third place amounted to $500. Margaret Keknek (traditional clothing), Flora Arqviq (modern clothing) and Alvin Palongayak (traditional tools) came in third.

This marked the third year of the Umiyaqtutt Festival, a week-long community celebration in recognition of Inuit’s role in finding the Franklin ships Erebus and Terror, and to welcome cruise ship tourists to Gjoa Haven.