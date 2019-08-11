AROUND THE NORTH: Workshop tackles energy plan

Workshop tackles energy plan

Deline/Fort Franklin

Residents of Deline were given an opportunity to weigh in on their community’s energy plan thanks to a workshop set for Aug. 6.

The workshop was scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the cultural centre.

Community members were invited to discuss and review Deline’s Energy Plan and create a Community Energy Vision for all Deline members.

The energy plan focusses on getting off diesel and replacing it with renewable energy.

Various forms of renewable energy include solar panels, wood pellet boiler systems and hydro at Great Bear River, according to a bulletin on social media.

– Erin Steele

Black Bear Jamboree planning underway

Lli Goline/Norman Wells

Businesses and residents of Norman Wells were invited to put their community spirit to work and help out with planning the Black Bear Jamboree during a meeting held July 31.

The town’s recreation committee and department were scheduled to hold a planning meeting at 5 p.m. at the town office.

Community groups, organizations and volunteers were invited to participate in the jamboree by hosting an activity.

“The more events and activities we organize the more people we will attract to our community and the more fun we will have,” states a bulletin on the town’s website.

The Black Bear Jamboree is set to take place Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 in Norman Wells.

– Erin Steele

Family fun hits the beach

Liidlii Kue/Fort Simpson

Parents, kids, friends and families were set to have their chance to spend some time on the water thanks to the Liidlii Kue First Nation’s beach day event Aug. 1 in Fort Simpson.

“Come out and float around the (small) island by the beach,” states a bulletin on social media.

“Safety boat, lifeguard and supervisors will be on hand. Anyone 14 and younger must be with an adult guardian.”

Some floaties were set to be available for the event. All participants were required to wear a lifejacket.

The float was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with a barbeque to follow on the beach by the arbor. Everyone was welcome to attend.

– Erin Steele

Information session covers groundwater project

Acho Dene Koe/Fort Liard

Those interested in learning about local groundwater are in luck thanks to a GNWT and University of Guelph public information session set for Aug. 15.

The two organizations have “teamed up to learn about the groundwater near Fort Liard and the groundwater we share with British Columbia and Yukon,” states a bulletin on social media.

“The research team will be in Fort Liard to share information about the project, hear your stories and concerns about groundwater in the region and answer your questions about the project.”

The session includes a public presentation and community dinner at the Fort Liard Community Hall to be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Erin Steele

Artist application deadline passes

NWT

Five lucky artists from the NWT will be heading to an Art Market Craft Sale in Calgary thanks to the NWT Arts Program.

Artists had until Aug. 9 to apply for the program. Those selected will have their chance to exhibit and sell their work at the market scheduled for Nov. 14 to 17.

“Artists will be selected in an attempt to ensure a variety of artwork and artists are represented from across the NWT,” states a bulletin on social media.

“The NWT Arts Program will work with chosen artists to ensure they are market ready for this event.”

The chosen artists will have their travel, accommodations and per diems covered.

– Erin Steele

Help offered for inter-generational trauma

Liidlii Kue/Fort Simpson

Mothers and daughters are invited to join a workshop designed to help participants move through inter-generational trauma from Sept. 13 to 15 in Fort Simpson.

“If you think your relationship with your mom or daughter has been impacted by trauma, come to this healing workshop that will help you to understand what happened,” states a bulletin on social media.

“This is a follow-up to the grief and loss workshop that was offered in January.”

The workshop, hosted by Liidlii Kue First Nation is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at Bannockland Inn. Psychologist Hiedi Yardley, a counsellor in the Residential School Resolution Health Support Program will facilitate the workshop.

– Erin Steele

Berry picking

Inuvik/Tuktoyaktuk

The Jason Jacobson Youth Centre is looking for any youth aged 18 and under who are interested in berry picking along the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway.

A bus will transport the youth, elders and staff to the designated berry-picking locations outside of the highway. Elders will be tasked with passing on their Inuvialuit knowledge to the youth, from storytelling to teaching them the Inuvialuit language.

By the end of the day, youth will also have learned how to make jam out of the berries they harvest.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 9.

– Aaron Hemens

Cruise ship readiness workshop

Ulukhaktok/Holman

Between Aug. 18 and Sept. 11, five cruise ships will be making brief stops in Ulukhaktok.

To prepare for each visit, the community has organized a workshop at the community hall on Aug. 16 for any residents who are interested in finding employment opportunities during the visits.

Available jobs include shore security, tour guides, cooks, sewing and carving demonstrators, hiking guides and more.

The community hall will be reserved for each cruise ship that visits, with space available for crafters to set up shop.

The MS Bremen will touchdown in Ulukhaktok on Aug. 18, followed by the MS Roald Amundsen on Sept. 4. MS The World is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 5, and then L’Austral on the following day. The final cruise ship to visit the community is Le Boreal on Sept. 11.

– Aaron Hemens

Metis Cultural Days planned in Fort Smith

Thebacha/Fort Smith

The NWT Metis Cultural Institute will host the sixth-annual Metis Cultural Days in Fort Smith on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

The event will be held at Roaring Rapids Hall from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. each of the two days. The NWT Metis Cultural Institute is located in Fort Resolution.

– Paul Bickford

Elders and youth program

Aklavik

The August schedule for the Aklavik Community Corporation’s Youth and Elders program has been revealed.

A total of 16 events are spread out over the month, with around two or three events hosted weekly for both elders and youth.

For the youth, activities include scavenger hunts, volleyball and badminton games, pizza and cinnamon roll making, and more. Programming for elders includes exercise and smoothie-making sessions, cupcake and wellness days, and bag-making, with snacks.

Public events are also being offered, such as a breakfast program on Aug. 23 and an end of summer party on Aug. 28.

All events are hosted at the tent by the Aklavik Inn.

– Aaron Hemens

National park road pondered

Thebacha/Fort Smith

A new initiative has been launched to promote the idea of an all-season road south through Wood Buffalo National Park.

The concept, which has been around for decades, would allow residents of Fort Smith to connect to the Alberta highway system east of High Level. On July 30, a meeting was held in Fort Smith by a number of political organizations in the town and northern Alberta, all in support of the road south idea.

The meeting included the leadership of the Town of Fort Smith, Salt River First Nation and the Fort Smith Metis Council.

From northern Alberta, there were representatives of Smith’s Landing First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Little Red River Cree First Nation and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

According to a Facebook posting by Fort Smith Coun. Kevin Smith, the meeting found consensus on working together toward building the road south. A memorandum of understanding was signed and a working group was created to move the project forward.

The idea of a 118-kilometre road south – on an old logging road in the park – looked close to becoming a reality before being halted in 2005 by the Supreme Court of Canada, which ruled that Fort Chipewyan’s Mikisew Cree First Nation had not been properly consulted.

Currently, residents of Fort Smith can only drive about 120 kilometres into the park to Peace Point on an all-weather road.

Wood Buffalo National Park also creates a winter road to Fort Chipewyan, where another winter road connects to Fort McMurray.

– Paul Bickford