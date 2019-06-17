AROUND THE NORTH: Jamboree seeking volunteers

Jamboree seeking volunteers

Enterprise

The Enterprise Gateway Jamboree needs volunteers.

The volunteers would be required from Aug. 9 to 11 for tasks such as setup and teardown, the front gate, janitorial, overseeing children’s activities, ticket sales and more.

Email gatewayjamboree@gmail.com if interested.

— Erin Steele

Community cleaned up

Liidlii Kue/Fort Simpson

By the time you read this, Fort Simpson should be sparkling clean, thanks to the Clean Slate Community Clean Up scheduled for June 9.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day, community members were scheduled to take to the streets.

“The community will be divided into five different zones,”stated a bulletin on social media posted prior to the event.

“We invite you to come out and volunteer in making our community beautiful.”

Organizations were also invited to earn $200 to clean one of the five zones.

Gloves, garbage bags and bug spray were all set to be provided, as well as a barbecue lunch.

— Erin Steele

Carbon tax, committee meetings delayed

NWT

The Legislative Assembly’s Standing Committee on Government Operations has postponed consultations on Bill 42 – An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products Tax Act and Bill 43 – An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act.

The bills propose legislative changes required for the GNWT’s implementation of the NWT Carbon Tax.

The standing committee had been scheduled to hold meetings in Fort Providence and Hay River on June 11, Yellowknife on June 13 and Inuvik on June 17.

Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod announced on June 5 in the Legislative Assembly that implementation of the tax is being delayed to Sept. 1.

“The unfortunate reality is that the details of the government’s program are not contained in Bills 42 and 43,”said committee chair Kieron Testart in a news release.

The committee will work with the minister to obtain further information to share with the public.

It intends to complete consultations before Aug. 12 when the Legislative Assembly resumes sitting.

— Paul Bickford

Music school shutting down

Inuvik

Inuvik’s Western Arctic School of Music will be shutting down at the end of the month, according to the school’s owner Glen Brake.

“As of June 29th, I have decided that the Western Arctic School Of Music will be closed for good. Thanks for your patronage,”Brake wrote on his Facebook page.

Brake opened up the school’s doors in July 2018. He’s currently auctioning off many of the school’s instruments and accessories online.

The Inuvik Drum reached out to Brake for a comment, but did not get a response in time for publication.

— Aaron Hemens

GNWT and Gwich’in Tribal Council sign MOU

Beaufort Delta

The GNWT and the Gwich’in Tribal Council (GTC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on economic development in the Gwich’in Settlement Area (GSA) on June 11.

Wally Schumann, the minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment and Infrastructure finalized the agreement at the council’s headquarters in Inuvik.

The MOU is intended to enhance the collaborative effort between the GNWT and GTC when promoting economic development in the GSA. It will also improve the benefits from this development for Gwich’in people and businesses.

— Aaron Hemens

Gathering on the green

Liidlii Kue/Fort Simpson

Ladies were scheduled to golf fore their lives June 15 in Fort Simpson. And no, that’s not a typo.

Annual Golf Fore Our Lives is a ladies golf tournament sponsored by CIBC Run For Our Lives.

“All money raised stays in the (Northwest Territories),”stated a bulletin advertising the event on social media.

Those who were set to attend were scheduled to register between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., with a tee time of 10 a.m.

The pricetag of $50 a person was set to include 18 holes of golf, a barbecue dinner, and prizes for individual competitions.

“There will be a silent auction open to the public from noon until 4 p.m.”stated the bulletin.

— Erin Steele

Pre/postnatal group to meet in Fort Smith

Thebacha/Fort Smith

Meetings of a new pre/postnatal group will be held every two weeks at various outdoor locations in Fort Smith.

The meetings began on June 5 and will run to Aug. 28.

They will offer information on pa enting and infant care for parents who are expecting or who have recently had a baby.

If there is inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the Fort Smith Rec Centre.

The meetings are being presented by the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority.

— Paul Bickford

Wellness week in Tuktoyaktuk

Tuktoyaktuk

The hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk hosted its first wellness week from June 10 to 14 and hopes to offer similar programming at least once a month.

Activities were hosted at Kitti Hall, with each session running from 1 to 5 p.m. The program is a collaborative effort between Tuktoyaktuk’s child, youth and family counsellor, the community wellness worker and Healthy Family program worker.

Throughout the week, community members played icebreaker games and picked up a variety of skills in parenting, self-esteem, social skills, anger management, healthy relationships and respect.

The program also taught and encouraged residents to complete random acts of kindness outside of the centre’s walls.

According to the hamlet’s Facebook events page, the program is designed to promote wellness, a sense of belonging and connectedness in the community and to help improve a community member’s self-esteem, happiness and overall wellness.

— Aaron Hemens

Vets to visit

Deh Cho/South Slave

Those unable or unwilling to travel to Yellowknife for veterinary services are in luck this month.

Mackenzie Veterinary Services, based out of High Level Alta. will be in the South Slave for a series of clinics between June 16 and June 24.

“The next NWT clinic is coming up quick!”states a bulletin shared on Fort Simpson’s community Facebook page.

The vets will be in Fort Smith between June 16 and 19 and in Hay River June 20 to 24.

Those in need of appointments as well as food and medication orders are asked to call.

The clinic commonly provides vet services in Fort Simpson, Fort Providence, Hay River and Fort Smith.

— Erin Steele

Mackenzie Days prep ramping up

Deh Gah Got’ie Koe/Fort Providence

Mackenzie Days will take over Fort Providence Aug. 1 to 4 this year and organizers are looking for a wide assortment of vendors to take part.

“Join in the fun at this year’s festival and sell your wares at the same time,”states a bulletin on social media.

“Food vendors, jewelry and craft makers, tattoo artists, baked goods, nail tech/hair stylists, face-painting, authors, artists of all genres, custom items, you name it, and if it’s legal, you can sell at the arena,”the bulletin states.

Fort Providence-area vendors can set up free of charge.

Last year marked the return of the popular festival after a multi-year hiatus.

— Erin Steele

Western Arctic Oceans Day

Sachs Harbour

In addition to celebrating Canada Day, the community of Sachs Harbour will also be hosting the 2019 Western Arctic Oceans Day festivities later this summer on July 1.

“Oceans Day represents an opportunity to recognize the ocean and what it provides, but to also collaborate amongst our many co-management partners and celebrate each one of our valued Inuvialuit Settlement Region communities,”said Corrine Bullock, the coordinator of the Western Arctic Oceans Day Organizing Committee.

This year’s theme is “Together we can protect and restore our ocean #WorldOceansDay.”The goal of the day is to promote a better understanding of what the ocean provides and explore how our actions can impact our waters.

An opening ceremony, family-friendly activities and a barbecue luncheon are scheduled to take place throughout the special day.

In partnership with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the event is a product of the Western Arctic Oceans Day organizing committee and the Sachs Harbour Recreation Department.

— Aaron Hemens

Long-term care facility opens

Lli Goline/Norman Wells

Loved ones were invited to Sahtu Dene Necha Ko Long Term Care Facility in Norman Wells June 13 to liven up the facility for Family and Friends Night.

“Come join friends and loved ones for a fun evening of crib, karaoke, and music,”stated a bulletin from the Health and Social Services Authority advertising the event. “Come have snacks, tea, and coffee with the lovely elders.”

This is not the first of such evenings at the facility.

“We look forward to having you enjoy time with the residents here!”states the bulletin, adding that those participating are asked to use the red entrance at 6 p.m.

— Erin Steele

Town cleanup in Ulukhaktok

Ulukhaktok

The Hamlet of Ulukhaktok hosted its annual community spring cleanup on June 12 and 13.

Joanne Ogina, the hamlet’s administrative assistant, said the goal is to instill cleanliness within youth.

“Over the winter with garbage flying in the blizzard, we have garbage all over the roads,”she said. “We want to promote cleanliness and sanitation, so we do a spring cleanup every year.”

As the snow melts, she said more garbage is revealed, which is why community members welcome the initiative.

“We do get a cleaner community and people are happy about it,”she said.

There is no monetary compensation for residents who help out, as the reward comes in the form of a cleaner community.

“Pick up after yourselves and just keep the community clean. That’s what we want to get across, first and foremost,”said Ogina.

— Aaron Hemens

End bullying workshop

Tsiigehtchic

The BYTE – Empowering Youth Society from Whitehorse was at Tsiigehtchic’s Aurora College learning centre on June 13 to host a workshop about bullying and how to prevent it. Parents and children were invited to take part in the workshop. Participants looked at why bullying occurs and explored the different ways to build empathy for those who are bullied and those who bully. The end goal was to find new ways to build more supporting relationships in the community.

In addition to empathy, participants also learned about allyship, self-care and healthy relationships.

— Aaron Hemens

Deninu Ku’e First Nation to hold Treaty Day

Deninu Ku’e/Fort Resolution

Deninu Ku’e First Nation in Fort Resolution held its Treaty Day on June 13 on Mission Island.

Treaty 8 payments will be made from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the afternoon, there will also be a variety of events for youth. There will be events for adults, including wood splitting, axe throwing, nail pounding, egg tossing and tea boiling.

A community barbecue will also be featured.

— Paul Bickford

Students get bear aware

Liidlii Kue/Fort Simpson

Fort Simpson students in Grades 1 to 6 in Fort Simpson now know what to do if they come across a bear, and how to avoid coming across one in the first place.

Renewable resource officers with the GNWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) spoke to students in two different sessions May 15 and May 30, according to a bulletin on social media posted by ENR – Dehcho Region.

“Lessons included what to do if you encounter a bear, how to avoid bear encounters, safe camping practices and general bear safety,”the bulletin states.

“Along with the presentations by our officers, the (Grade 4 to 6 students) got to check out some bear skulls, watch a video and get a colouring book.”

Those in Grades 1 to 3 enjoyed a bear banger presentation at their spring camp, according to the bulletin.

— Erin Steele