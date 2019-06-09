AROUND THE NORTH: The 2019 graduating class at Chief Sunrise Education Centre

Aklavik

The Aklavik Indian Band is hosting a Jail and Bail fundraiser on June 14 to help cover the transportation costs for any community members who are interested in attending the Dene National Assembly at Midway Lake from July 27 to 31.

Fundraiser organizer Kiera Jerome, who’s also the receptionist for the Aklavik Indian Band, said residents can phone in and have a family member or friend picked up by the RCMP and thrown into a jail cell at the local detachment.

“It’s a good fundraiser for the community. We’re thankful for the RCMP to allow us to do it, and for their involvement with the community,” said Jerome.

She added that any arrested resident must give consent to being locked up, and they are required to bail themselves out with their own money. They must match the bail time that was assigned to them, where one minute equals $1.

“Whoever gives us names, if they give us $10 thats 10 minutes they have to match,” she said.

— Aaron Hemens

Sesame Street to help parents in Fort Smith

Thebacha/Fort Smith

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority will be presenting Sesame Street in Communities for five days in June in Fort Smith.

Parenting tips and tricks using Sesame Street tools will be offered by the Healthy Family Program and Community Counselling.The sessions will be on June 11, June 13, June 18, June 20 and June 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Culture Room at Aurora College.

Participants will learn about the topics of comfort, tantrums, resilience, play and exploring emotions using the familiar faces of Sesame Street, the long-running television program for young children.

Sesame Street in Communities is for parents of children aged up to six years.

— Paul Bickford

Sports camp open to kids

Lli Goline/Norman Wells

It’s all fun and games for kids ages seven and up this summer thanks to the Town of Norman Wells’ free summer sports camp July 2 to Aug. 23.

The camp is scheduled to take place weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Youth and Elder Centre in Norman Wells.

Kids taking part in the sports camp will get to participate in activities including “basketball, volleyball, baseball/softball, soccer, tennis, badminton, camping, swimming and many more exciting games,” states a bulletin on social media.

Registration is first come first serve. Forms are available on the Town of Norman Wells website.

—Erin Steele

Tourism week celebrated with barbeque

Lli Goline/Norman Wells

Residents were invited to celebrate tourism week across the NWT with a barbeque in conjunction with a town cleanup May 30 at the Norman Wells museum.

The Town of Norman Wells spring cleanup was set to take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the tourism week barbeque to follow between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“We will have burgers, hot dogs, salads, cake, fresh fish from Great Bear Lake, live music, and a prize raffle so you don’t want to miss out,” stated a GNWT bulletin on social media.

“Everything is free!”

Garbage bags and gloves for the cleanup were set to be available at the Town Office.

—Erin Steele

Spay/neuter clinic in Resolution

Deninu Ku’e/Fort Resolution

The NWT SPCA will be in Fort Resolution for a spay/neuter clinic from July 2 to 6.

It will be a free clinic thanks to PetSmart Charities Canada.

The society is hoping that people in the community will take advantage of the clinic and get their dogs sterilized to help control the dog population.

Appointments can be booked by contacting the SPCA.

— Paul Bickford

Specific Claims discussed

Acho Dene Koe/Fort Liard

All Acho Dene Koe First Nation members were invited to learn about their band’s Specific Claims during a workshop and dinner set for June 4 at the community hall.

“Chief and council want to provide members with an opportunity to become more knowledgeable about our Nation’s Specific Claims; these claims could benefit the Nation and our financial future,” stated a bulletin on social media.

The workshop was set to include a presentation along with a question and answer period by Havlik Consulting Group between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

— Erin Steele

Employee of the month

Ulukhaktok

Joanne Ogina, the administrative assistant at the Hamlet of Ulukhaktok, has been recognized by her colleagues as the employee of the month for the month of May.

“She was excited. She was quite thrilled to be selected,” said Derek Squirrel, the hamlet’s recreational coordinator and interim SAO.

The Hamlet has been rewarding their employees with an employee of the month recognition award since January.

“It just helps improve employee morale. We recognize their hard work throughout the month,” said Squirrel.

Ogina was chosen because she “goes above and beyond her call of duty,” he said.

“She also sits on our search-and-rescue committee. She helps coordinate that when we have searches,” he said, “Other than that, she’s been involved with Hamlet day-to-day stuff. She’s willing to help out when she can.”

— Aaron Hemens

Fisherman’s Wharf opens June 15

Hay River

The Fisherman’s Wharf outdoor market in Hay River will open for the season June 15. The market, which offers crafts and food, will run throughout the summer until September.

Fisherman’s Wharf is popular with both residents and visitors to the community.

— Paul Bickford

Dog registry implemented

Deh Gah Got’ie Koe/Fort Providence

Residents can now get a numbered tag for their dogs thanks to the dog registry and tagging system implemented June 1 by the Hamlet of Fort Providence.

“Having a system such as this in place is beneficial to both the pet owner and the municipality as it helps to identify dogs,” stated a bulletin on social media.

Residents who register their dogs will receive a numbered tag to attach to the pets’ collars.

The registry and tagging initiative is free for all residents. Dog owners are asked to see Rowona at the hamlet office to register.

— Erin Steele

Solid waste open house held

Deh Gah Got’ie Koe/Fort Providence

Residents are invited to join the Hamlet of Fort Providence at its open house to discuss solid waste June 13 at the Fort Providence Community Hall.

“Come learn about the improvements the Hamlet is making in managing the community’s solid waste, as well as the role of the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board,” states a GNWT bulletin on social media.

“You will also hear about new initiatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.”

The solid waste open house is scheduled to take place between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be provided with door prizes up for grabs.

—Erin Steele

Inuvik to host Arctic Expo

Inuvik

For more than a decade starting in the early 2000s, the Town of Inuvik hosted an annual Petroleum Show. Every June, hundreds from across the nation would attend the conference, which served as a trade show for businesses involved in the oil and gas industries.

But with those markets drying up, the town has been forced to adapt to the changing times. For the past three years, they’ve hosted an Arctic Energy and Emerging Technologies Conference and Trade Show to talk about the various energy resources in the North.

This year, Inuvik will host the Arctic Development Expo, which will promote and explore the various development initiatives that are helping to improve Arctic living.

—Aaron Hemens

Volunteer awards presented

NWT

The Northwest Territories’ 2019 Outstanding Volunteer Awards were presented at a ceremony in Yellowknife on May 30.

The recipients were:

Patrick Clancy, Yellowknife – Outstanding Elder Award

Davonna Kasook, Inuvik – Outstanding Youth Award

Margo Nightingale, Yellowknife – Outstanding Individual Award

Yellowknife Community Foundation – Outstanding Group Award

The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) presents the awards to individuals and groups helping to improve the quality of life in the NWT through volunteering.

“Celebrating and recognizing volunteers across the NWT is an important part of maintaining a sustainable volunteer presence in our communities,” MACA Minister Alfred Moses stated in a news release.

—Paul Bickford