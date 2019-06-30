AROUND THE NORTH: Chipewayn language social

Chipewayn language social

Smiths Landing

The Smiths Landing First Nations Reserve is hosting weekly language socials starting on July 4. Agnes Cheezie will be holding meetings every Thursday from 7 p.m. To 9 p.m. At the First Nation Lands building to encourage people to build their Chipewyan language skills.

A social media post by the First Nation says the setting will “not be a workshop” but will allow people to learn together and share fun and laughs in the process.

— Simon Whitehouse

Youth engagement ambassadors wanted

NWT

Youth interested in raising the voices of young adults in the North for the next territorial election are invited to apply to become Elections NWT ambassadors in their communities.

“We are looking for youth engagement ambassadors between the ages of 18 and 24 who will facilitate outreach activities to youth in their communities all throughout September and promote a larger presence at the polls on Election Day,” states a bulletin on social media.

Applicants are asked to include a brief description of themselves, where they’re from and why they would be a great ambassador for their community.

The deadline to apply is July 19.

The territorial election is set for Oct. 7.

— Erin Steele

Airlines merger approved

NWT

The Makivik Corporation and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) received regulatory approvals from Ottawa to merge First Air and Canadian North airlines on June 19, according to a news release issued by Makivik.

IRC chair and CEO Duane Smith said the two groups are following through on their commitment to act in the best interest of all Northerners.

The new airline’s headquarters will be located in Ottawa and will operate under as Canadian North, while their aircraft will use the First Air design and will feature its inuksuk logo.

— Aaron Hemens

Nominations for awards now open

NWT

Nominations are now being accepted for the Minister’s Culture and Heritage Circle Awards.

The Minister’s Culture and Heritage Circle recognizes youth aged 25 years and under, individuals, elders over 50 years of age, and groups in the NWT who exemplify excellence and dedication to promoting and preserving the arts, culture and heritage in their community or region.

Nominations will be accepted for all of the categories until July 31.

— Paul Bickford

Public input sought

Liidlii Kue/Fort Simpson

Residents of Fort Simpson were invited to provide their input on Bill 46: Public Lands Act during a public consultation held June 26 by the Standing Committee on Economic Development and Environment

The public consultation was set to take place at 7 p.m. at the community hall in Fort Simpson.

“This Bill repeals the Commissioner’s Land Act and the Northwest Territories Lands Act and replaces them with a consolidated statute that comprehensively governs all public land within the Northwest Territories,” according to the legislative assembly website.

The meeting was open to the public with the media welcome to attend.

— Erin Steele

Spring clean-up arrives

Deline/Fort Franklin

Deline residents were invited to use an expanded pick-up service as part of the spring clean-up June 17 to 20.

“The Deline Got’ine Government is encouraging all residents of Deline to clean up your property to improve the appearance of the community,” stated a bulletin on social media.

The clean-up event enabled households to put excess or bulky items at the curb for collection, free of charge.

“Any bagged garbage must be place in regular collection bin or disposed of yourself. Community cleanups are for residents only. Contractors are not allowed to drop off materials,” stated the bulletin.

— Erin Steele

Multicultural Day

Hay River

Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre presented a Multicultural Day event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 27.

Members of the community were invited to represent their heritage by participating in a multicultural food and fashion show.

— Paul Bickford

Resume help provided to students

Lli Goline/Norman Wells

Students were set to receive resume advice from recruiters thanks to an open house held by the GNWT June 14 in Norman Wells.

The open house was set to take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m on the second floor of the Edward G Hodgson Building in Norman Wells.

“Our recruiters will be reviewing resumes and offering tips and feedback to strengthen your application for employment,” stated a GNWT bulletin on social media.

“We also want to speak to youth about our summer student employment program, the benefits of the graduate internship program, as well as general information on employment with the GNWT.”

— Erin Steele

National Indigenous Day

Inuvik

This year’s National Indigenous Day celebrations at Jim Koe Park on June 21 were made possible thanks to a collaborative effort between a number of local groups.

A number of activities were hosted throughout the day, including Northern Games demonstrations, old time dance, drum dancing, jigging and live music.

Members from organizations such as the Gwich’in Tribal Council, the Nihtat Gwich’in Council, the Inuvik Community Corporation, Ingamo Hall, the Inuvik Metis Council, Parks Canada and the Town of Inuvik worked together to make sure that all in attendance were well fed and entertained.

— Aaron Hemens

Fort Smith fun run in August

Thebacha/Fort Smith

A five-kilometre cross-country run with obstacles is being planned for Aug. 18 in Fort Smith.

The fun event, which is called the Mad Bison Mud Run, is being presented by the Town of Fort Smith.

It will be open to teams or individuals to run or walk a course beginning at the Slave River Lookout. Participants must be aged 16 years or over.

Costumes will be welcomed.

More information, including on the registration fee, is available by contacting the Fort Smith Rec Centre. The registration deadline will be 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

A portion of the registration fees will go to the Fort Smith Animal Shelter.

— Paul Bickford

Tsiigehtchic Indigenous Peoples Day

Tsiigehtchic

The charter community of Tsiigehtchic celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 through a wide variety of outdoor, family-friendly activities.

A community cookout was hosted before youth engaged in a number of different games. There was an activity for kids of all ages, which included a crawling race for toddlers, bike and running races for early teens and flour packing for youth aged 16 and older.

There were also traditional dress contests, one for youth 15 years old and younger and another for those 16 years old and older.

— Aaron Hemens

Gearing up for summer literacy

Inuvialuit Settlement Region

All six communities within the Inuvialuit Settlement Region will be hosting their own summer literacy day camps from July 2 to 19.

Britney Selina, the youth program organizer with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC), said the goal of the camps is to help bridge the education gap between the end of the school year and the fall season.

“The majority of activities are based on literacy activities, like reading and writing,” she said. “Any games associated with literacy. There are lots of arts and crafts and outdoor sporting activities as well.”

Actua, a Canadian charitable organization that delivers science, engineering and technology educational (STEM) programming to youth, will be visiting each camp over the course of the three weeks.

The target audience of the camps are youth between the ages of five and 12. All camps are free to participants and will be hosted in each community’s respective schools or community centres.

More than 230 youth in all six communities have registered for their community’s day camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I just want the kids to be excited. I know that school is one thing, but I want them to be excited to come to camp and take away something from it,” said Selina. “I hope they build positive relationships with people in their age groups and outside of it.”

— Aaron Hemens

Application period now open for grant

Hay River

An application period has opened for the Georgina’s Place Thrift Shop and St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Grant.

This year, there will be one $3,000 grant and two $1,000 grants awarded.

The deadline for applications is July 3, and the grants will be awarded on July 14.

Applicants must be primarily based in Hay River, the Hay River Reserve or Enterprise.

The proposals for use of a grant must benefit that area and its residents.

— Paul Bickford

Learn to swim in Norman Wells

Lli Goline/Norman Wells

Those interested in learning how to swim this summer can do so thanks to free swimming lessons offered by the Town of Norman Wells and the NWT Recreation and Parks Association.

“Summer is just about to start! Come and register now for swimming lessons with our new pool staff,” stated a town of Norman Wells bulletin on social media.

Registration was set to take place June 23 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and June 24 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Penguin Palace Pool.

Those looking for information about the swimming lessons or registration were asked to contact the pool.

— Erin Steele

Seeking traditional knowledge

Tuktoyaktuk

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is collaborating with the University of Victoria on an Arctic Salmon project in Tuktoyaktuk later in July and they are looking to hire one youth from the community to help make the project a success.

According to a bulletin report shared by the research team, the youth would be required to assist the researchers with the interviewing process of local residents about the changing fish populations in the region.

“Our focus is on documenting local knowledge about increasing Pacific salmon harvests and changing environment conditions,” states the report. “We are doing similar interviews in each community in the ISR to understand how environmental change is affecting fish in the region.”

Duties and responsibilities of the youth include contacting sources and conducting interviews, as well as spreading the word about the project.

Candidates must be between the ages of 15 and 19 years old and must be available every day from July 22 to 24.

— Aaron Hemens

World champion hoop dancer performs

Liidlii Kue/Fort Simpson

Residents of Liidlii Kue First Nation were invited to enjoy an evening of world-class entertainment by 2018 world champion hoop dancer Nakota LaRance June 21.

The all-ages event was set to take place at 7 p.m. in celebration of Indigenous People’s Day and to kick off the 7th Annual Traditional Gathering in Liidlii Kue at the Ehdaa Historical Site.

Nakota LaRance is a world hoop dance champion, an actor and has performed with Cirque Du Soleil.

— Erin Steele

Free first aid training

Ulukhaktok

Free first aid training was hosted in Ulukhaktok from June 22 to 25.

The lessons were provided by 62 Degrees North, a Yellowknife-based medical services company, with the help of the NWT Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission and the Canadian Red Cross.

Each course took place over a two-day period, with one hosted over the weekend and the other during the week. Participants gained first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills and earned a three year-certification in Standard First Aid, CPR and automated external defibrillators (AED).

Training was hosted at the community’s learning centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

— Aaron Hemens

Dry forest closes park at border

Hay River

Due to extremely dry forest conditions and the threat of wildfires, the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment closed the 60th Parallel Territorial Park on June 19 until further notice.

Fire bans have also been put in place for the following parks: Hay River Territorial Park, Twin Falls Territorial Park, Little Buffalo Falls Territorial Park, and Queen Elizabeth Territorial Park in Fort Smith.

Camp stoves, enclosed barbecues and propane-fueled cooking and heating devices are permitted for use. They must be placed within regulation fire pits, and should not emit a flame more than 0.5 metres in diameter and 0.5 metres in height.

— Paul Bickford

Inuvik RCMP seize drugs

Inuvik

Responding to an assault call in Inuvik led RCMP to seize 330 grams of crack cocaine valued at $49,000, 220 grams of marijuana worth $4,000 and a “significant” amount of cash, police stated in a news release on June 24.

On June 14, the police attended a service call where a man had been seriously assaulted.

After responding, police investigated the area and the man received treatment at a hospital and was released a few hours later, read the statement. Police proceeded to seize the drugs and money.

Justin Callioux and Joshua Houle were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and assault causing bodily harm. Coltyn Petruniak faced the former charge, in addition to uttering threats against property, the release stated.

There were no injuries to the public or police during the execution of the search warrant and there are no other suspects relating to the investigation.

— Nick Pearce