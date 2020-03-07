UPDATED: Arctic Winter Games cancelled over coronavirus concerns

'It is with a heavy heart that I have had to make this recommendation' says Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Catherine Elliott

The Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse have been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

According to a news release issued Saturday afternoon, the decision was based on a recommendation from Yukon’s chief medical officer.

“It has been determined that cancelling the 2020 AWG is the most responsible precautionary measure,” states the news release from Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games officials.

“This decision is a direct result of concerns around the spread of COVID-19 and is supported by the Arctic Winter Games International Committee.”

Despite the cancellation, the release says the risk for COVID-19 in Yukon “remains low.”

There are currently no reported cases in the territory.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have had to make this recommendation,” said Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Catherine Elliott during a 4 p.m. news conference.

“We are disappointed.”

Breaking down in tears, an emotional Elliott said the “difficult” decision to cancel the games was made out of an “abundance of caution.”

Reported COVID-19 cases, originating in China late last year, have soared in recent weeks. Governments and health officials across the globe are scrambling to contain – and understand – the respiratory disease, which continues to spread rapidly worldwide.

The rapid and “surprising” transmission of COVID-19 in recent days ultimately prompted the health authority’s recommendation, said Elliott.

The Arctic Winter Games, a huge draw to the North for international competitors – which was set to run from March 15 to March 20 – would have seen athletes living and sleeping in close quarters, said Elliott , a risk factor that contributed to her recommendation to cancel the event.

“In a setting like the Arctic Winter Games, even a suspected case would be devastating,” stated Elliott.

“It is the responsible recommendation, and it is very unfortunate,” she added.

Elliott, citing estimates about the “emerging and novel” virus, said everyone is susceptible to COVID-19, but that older people, and individuals with underlying medical issues, stand to be impacted more.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said the decision to cancel the games was in a precautionary measure made in the “best interest of our athletes … families and communities across the circumpolar North.”

“It was a tough decision, that’s for sure,” said a noticeably emotional Silver.

“We support the difficult but responsible decision to cancel the Games. Our community really stepped up for this event and I want to thank the nearly 2000 volunteers for their efforts and preparation for these Games,” stated Silver in a subsequent news release.

George Arcand, 2020 AWG Host Society president, said the move to cancel the games, supported by Arctic Winter Games International Committee, was the “responsible” course of action.

“We will be meeting with the Host Society’s Board of Management, our funding partners and stakeholders over the coming days to build a plan for decommissioning the Games,” said Arcand.

As of today, 57 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Canada, according to country’s public health agency.

Worldwide, 106,065 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 3,598 reported deaths, says the World Health Organization.

More to come.