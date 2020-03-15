Elders use a SUV for a seal hunting trip

Elders in Grise Fiord rode in a SUV during a seal hunting trip. David Akeeagok, minister of Economic Development and Transportation, proudly shared this event with members in the legislative assembly on March 10 calling it a “non-traditional excursion trip.”

“They held a non-traditional excursion trip for the elders in the community, in which I take great pride in, as the Elders were able to wait besides seal holes,” he said.

Meeka Kiguktak, mayor of Grise Fiord, explained a vehicle is most practical due to the extremely cold weather and long distance travel.

Akeeagok specifically thanked Grise Fiord community members Geela Qappik and Anne Akeeagok for finding funds for elders through the Qikiqtani Inuit Association Elders’ program funding.

The Elders were successful in harvesting a seal, said Akeeagok.